From September a new item will be joining Dior Backstage collection. This time we have a new Dior Backstage Custom Eye Palette that launches just in time for the holiday 2019 season.

The palette will be available for only 3 days on the official website later this month so make sure to mark your calendars if you don’t want to miss it. The worldwide official launch date will be in November as far as I know so if you want to grab it earlier this month make sure you check the details down bellow first.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – pre-sale from 24 September until 26 September at Dior.com | Nationwide release will in be November 2019 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Backstage Custom Eye Palette Holiday 2019

Dior Backstage Custom Eye Palette – New – $49.00

The palette will be featuring 7 cool tones eyeshadows that can be mixed together to create different looks, as well as primer and a gel liner base. Yes, that’s right the white shade on the bottom left corner is an unique gel that transforms the texture of the eye shadow into an intense gel liner.

Basically what this gel liner base does is give you a higher adhesion and a high color finish and pigmentation.

The palette includes four shades of delicate pearls of platinum, taupe, bronze and red brown, as well as a matte black, highlighter and shining gold glitter top coat. This is for sure an interesting combination of shades and textures that makes Dior Backstage Eye Palette an universal palette that can be used in so many ways.

You basically have an eyeshadow primer base that will enhance any eyeshadow color and an unique liner gel base that transforms each eye shadow into an unique liner shade. You can customize your eyeliner shade which sounds pretty cool.

Shades:

Eyeshadow primer White highlighter with delicate glitter particles Platinum transparent glitter Gold glitter with bold sparkle – doubles as a top coat eye color Red Brown – warm red trendy brown Bronze with soft khaki nuances Gel liner base Taupe Black – intense black with a matte texture

