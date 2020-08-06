Hello beauties!

Just before I hit publish on Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad review, I checked online and the collection is available now at Chanel.com. It was released about a week ago at selected Chanel boutiques but now it’s available for everyone. I personally bought only the two eyeshadow quads so expect a review of Chanel Candeur et Seduction (364) Quad next.

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at CHANEL.com

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad Review

This Chanel Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection has been previewed for months and we all saw the swatches so now we have a pretty good understanding of what to buy. I know many of you were disappointed with the color story as Lucia Pica keeps with her obsession for red shades. I can’t say this time I’m complaining to much as the eyeshadow quads lean to pink so I’m more forgiving…or subjective if you may say.

Both quads 362 and 364 are pretty similar when it comes to the color story so I wouldn’t blame you if you’ll want to buy only one or skip them completely. You can go for the Multi Use Glow Stick which I know many of you want to get.

Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) ($62.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) contains 3 pink and red tones hues and a matte brown. Just judging by the color story if I were to pick only one palette, I would choose this one. Thanks to the matte brown shade I find this palette more versatile and more suitable for everyone.

The texture of the four shades is firmer and thinner compared to most of the recent Eyeshadow Quads and I found it applied and worked better in practice than from initial swatches. The colors were more buildable and were quite blendable on the lid, in spite of the firmer press in the pan. I got around eight hours wear before starting to fade.

Candeur et Provocation #1 is a light baby pink with subtle gold undertones and a satin finish. The shade had a medium pigmentation which was easily buildable to full opacity in a second layer. The texture is super soft and smooth to the touch and feels quite creamy when swatched. It applied well on the lid, blended easily and evenly. I would definitely see myself using this shade as a blush highlighter thanks to its beautiful satin sheen.

The pigmentation can be intensified a little bit if applied with a damp brush. I just love this color for a subtle hue of pink and getting that innocent and fresh, youthful look. I got around 8 hours wear before it started to wear off. Around 9 hours wear I noticed how it started to crease a little bit.

RELATED: Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Candeur et Provocation #2 is a medium pink with strong gold undertones and a satin finish with very subtle gold shimmer. It had a good color payoff being easily buildable to full opacity in a second layer. This color is so beautiful but it may not be so flattering for some in combination with #3 shade. So just try to not really mix #2 and #3 in the same makeup look if you are afraid of reddish shades.



I would love this color as a blush as well but I’m not afraid of wearing it as an eyeshadow. It can be quite intense on the lid so try applying it with a soft hand at first and build up the color only if you need to. The texture is very smooth and creamy to the touch and quite well pressed in the pan. It applied evenly and blended effortlessly on the lid without causing fall out. I got around 8 hours wear before it started to fade noticeably. This shade left a soft stain behind on my lid so be careful if you have extra sensitive eyes.

Candeur et Provocation #3 is a medium dark plum-burgundy with warm undertones and a satin finish. It had a good pigmentation swatching almost fully opaque in a single layer without a primer. This shade is really intense so be careful on how much you apply if you are fair or light skin tone. One layer of color was enough for me as this shade looked really intense on my lid.

Like I said before, I tend not to intensify this shade too much especially if I’m wearing shade #2 in the same makeup look. I just don’t want my makeup to look too red. On deeper skin tones this shade looks really really good and I’ve seen several Youtubers who reviewed this palette. The texture is soft and smooth while the application went on flawlessly. It applied well and blended easily, without looking patchy. I got around 8 hours wear out of this shade before it started to wear off. Be careful if you have extra sensitive eyes as this shade leaves a stain behind.

Candeur et Provocation #4 is a medium latte brown with subtle gold warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff being fully opaque in a second layer. The texture is soft and smooth but definitely feels firmly pressed in the pan compared to the other 3 shades. It applied well and blended easily without looking patchy. Adhered well on the lid without causing fall out during the application. I noticed fading after eight hours of wear.

Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad Live Swatches

Here are swatches of Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad taken on bare skin and under natural light. I didn’t apply any primer or base on my arm before taking these swatches. The are swatched and build up with a second layer of color which is more than enough pigmentation for my skin color.

I have LIVE SWATCHES on this Instagram post so make sure to swipe left and check out all the slides and the video. Even the live swatches were filmed in natural daylight as I didn’t want to alter the colors under studio light.

Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad Makeup Look

This is my look using Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad where I actually used all the 4 shades. I used all the shades to see how intense the makeup look is going to turn out. For each shade I used 2 layers and blended them out very well.

I wanted to intensify the look and used Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review, swatches). When it comes to the mascara, I used a Shiseido one but very lightly as I had a lash lift done a few weeks ago and my lashes are misbehaving.

On my cheeks I used a SUQQU Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) which came in a kit for their 2017 Christmas Collection. I absolutely adore the soft pink hue and I use it as an eyeshadow sometimes.

I may have spoiled this entire look by applying that bright fiery lip color. I realized only after that maybe I should have calmed the entire look by choosing a natural lip color or a peachy shade. What do you think?

Well, in that moment I just simply picked up Gucci Louisa Red (506) Satin Lipstick (review, lip swatches). The texture of this lipstick is amazing and the color is so intense. It’s definitely a lip color that attracts attention.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content