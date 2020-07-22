Gucci Louisa Red (506) Satin Lipstick Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Summer always makes me wanna try out new lip shades apart from pink and beige. So it happened that I choose Gucci Louisa Red (506) Satin Lipstick, a shade that I wouldn’t normally wear too often. I actually bought two lipsticks, this satin finish and Gucci Ruby Firelight Matte Lipstick (review, live swatches).

Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick Review

Make sure to check out the video above if you want to see more photos and live swatches as well. To tell you the truth I was totally shocked when my order arrived. Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick didn’t look like anything from the promo photos. It is so much more darker in person that I thought I ordered the wrong shade. Watch the short video I posted on Instagram under my MOTD highlights section.

When swatched on my hand and applied on the lips, it transforms into a totally different shade. Much more brighter and doesn’t look at all like the one from the lipstick bullet. I personally thought it would be a dark brown, something that I would never wear. I’m so happy I was wrong!

Gucci Louisa Red (506) Satin Lipstick ($42.00 / £34.00 for 0.12 oz) is a deep reddish-wine burgundy with a slightly cool undertones and a satin finish. It has an insane pigmentation becoming opaque on the lips in a single layer. The color is so rich and intense that I didn’t need more than a single swipe to even out my lips.

The consistency is creamy, very smooth and glides effortlessly across the lips without pooling or tugging. It glides on easily and it doesn’t sink or emphasizes lip lines. Even the formula is slightly scented but not discernible on the lips. This dark cherry shade looks so elegant and rich at the same time that will make you stand out wherever you go.

It’s the kind of color that will get you noticed and while I wore it, I saw people looking at me and smiling. It’s impossible not to attract attention while wearing this shade. Make sure to pair it with an elegant outfit or something glam for sure. I would see myself reaching out for this shade for an evening makeup look. A dinner invitation, fancy events or even office appropriate if you want to send the message or a powerful, determined woman.

This shade came as a surprise even for me and I didn’t expect to like it so much. The consistency is a dream and feels so smooth and soft to the touch with a moderate weight. I wouldn’t say it feels lightweight on the lips, as I do feel the consistency but in a velvety and comfortable feel.

During the wear it does transfer to a glass if you are going to have something to drink. I wore this color even with a mask on but I made sure to tap my lips with a tissue to remove any excess. After that the color lasted beautifully and it didn’t transfer on my face mask at all. I was pleasantly surprised. So as long as you remove the first layer of color and with it a bit of that sheen, the color will stay in place and won’t stain your mask.

I got around 5 and a half hours wear with a soft stain. It felt lightly moisturizing over time and it didn’t sink into my lip lines.

Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick Live Swatch

Here is a swatch of Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick in a single layer. Can you see this pigmentation and intense sheen?! I absolutely love it! If you want more proof then check out this LIVE SWATCH on my Instagram Video (make sure to Swipe left) and a close-up of this lipstick.

Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick Lip Swatches

Now let’s take a look at lip swatches and see how intense and luxurious the color looks, applied in a single pass. It has a natural, subtle satin sheen which makes lips to appear juicy and plumped. It doesn’t sink into lip lines, just like I said and neither emphasizes lip texture.

I would definitely see this shade on mature lips as well, taking advantage of this creamy formula and subtle sheen. Even my mum tried it and even though the shade is not her type she love the formula and consistency. I guess it was a hint that I must get her another shade of this Gucci Satin Lipstick. 🙂

Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick Makeup Look

Here’s the ultimate proof of how dark this Gucci Louisa Red Satin Lipstick looks in the bullet and how different it is on my lips. More intense and brighter, true to a red-cherry shade. You don’t even need too much makeup when you’ll be wearing this shade as all the attention will be on your lips. So try to keep the eye makeup simple or do a cat eyeliner look. 🙂

Another challenging shade for me this Summer is Hermes Rouge Casaque Matte Lipstick (review, lip swatches). This one is not my speed as it’s totally bright and intense orange but during Summer I like to play it differently.

