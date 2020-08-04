Hello beauties!

Earlier today I shared photos of NARS Fall 2020 Makeup Sets on Instagram and I wanted to come on here and give you more details. These sets are just some of the new products that NARS will be launching as part of its Fall 2020 Makeup Collection. I will soon be posting some juicy sneak peeks on my Patreon Page so make sure you check it out.

Asia Launch Date – 25 September 2020 | U.S. & UK Launch Date – TBA at NARS, NORDSTROM, SAKS, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

NARS Fall 2020 Makeup Sets

NARS Vacation Set – Limited Edition

This set includes a new Face Palette with 3 eyeshadows and one blush shade along with a mini Climax Mascara.

NARS Soleil Set – Limited Edition

This set contains the same mini size Climax Mascara along with a palette that features 3 eye shadows and a bronzer.

AfterGlow Lip Balm Set – Limited Edition

This limited edition trio features the popular Afterglow Lip Balm shade in Orgasm along with two other limited edition shades. Everything is packed in a woven fabric clutch.

Oil Infused Lip Tint – Limited Edition

Last but not least we have a mini-size duo from the popular Oil Infused Lip Tint. These are super moisturizing and come in two sheer shades. My favorite one is the one of the from the left, Solstice, a beautiful strawberry pink.



