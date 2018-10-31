Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Mini Highlighting Powder Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Mini Highlighting Powder is a limited edition part of Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection (swatches). I actually bought this baby back in Summer when I also teased the new Camo Luxe Palette (swatches).

I’ve been using the Pink Glow shade quite a few times in the past months but I didn’t realize I haven’t reviewed it yet. The shade can be also purchased in the normal packaging and size ($48.00) if you want. I just preferred this limited edition mini mirror golden compact because God knows I can never hit the pan on a highlighter.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Mini Highlighting Powder Review

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Mini Highlighting Powder ($25.00 / £19.50 for 4 g) soft, pink-peach with warm, beige undertones and a metallic finish. It has a good color payoff with a good pigmentation.

Comparing to the full version, this mini has a lighter color due to the dominating pale gold in the pan. You can see swatches bellow from the two parts of the palette. The swatches were taken on bare skin in a single swipe.

I personally like to go for the lighter shade or just mix the two shades together. For my skin tone, I prefer the lighter, pale color more. 🙂

The texture is smooth, silky but feels a bit dense. The application went on easily, even on bare skin. It was easily blendable and didn’t emphasize my natural skin texture. I love the soft shimmer and metallic effect this highlighter had on me.

It the kind of highlighter that I can wear from day to evening. You can definitely intensify the color with another layer if you want, but I prefer it soft.

I had about eight hours wear with this formula, without any fall out during the day.

You can choose the mini version but if you don’t find the limited edition packaging then you can go for the full size. I personally would go with the mini first, because you are offered a decent amount of product. I don’t know when was the last time for you to hit pan on a highlighter, so for me the minis are great. 🙂

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Mini Highlighting Powder Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9

Longevity 9

Application 10

Product 9 PRO Good color payoff

Mini size offers a decent amount of product

Soft texture

Easily blendable

Doesn't emphasize skin texture CON If you want a super shiny lighter this one is not for you 9.3 Average Score Average Score

Enjoy more photos…