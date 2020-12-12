Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Viseart recently released four Petits Fours eyeshadow quads and picked up two to them. I postponed the review for Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette this long so I could try different techniques and make this palette work. Those of you who are following me on Instagram know already that I had issues with this palette from the start as I posted on my stories and IGTV.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will get access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases way in advance. All Patrons will have priority on blog sales for which I’m offering special prices!

U.S. / UK – Beautylish, SEPHORA, Cult Beauty, Love-Makeup (non affiliate link) (best price)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette Review

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette ($22.00 / £18.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new eyeshadow quad containing two matte shades in peach and pin and two shimmers in soft pink and rosy copper. The shades definitely need to be built up in order to reach a decent pigmentation but if you don’t mind a soft look then you’ll be fine from the start.

RELATED: Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

I also experimented fall out, especially with the shimmery shades, while the mattes were super powdery and kick off a lot of excess powder in the pan. I don’t have much experience with Viseart eyesahdows, as this quad is my 5th palette from the brand. For me the shades were very soft in pigmentation, weak and extremely natural looking. If you are looking for this type of quad then you’ll be happy to have Framboise. I’m not always looking for extreme pigmentation and opaque color coverage but I was surprised by the quality of this quad considering everyone hypes Viseart eyeshadows all the time.

Overall the color story is super cute which made me buy the palette in the first place but the quality is very disappointed as the shades faded on me after 4 hours wear. I have oily lids but I never had issues with other shimmers or sparkle finishes to fade away so fast.

Viseart suggested that I should use Inglot Duraline (which makes it worse for me my oily lids) or a mixing medium. I tried Viseart Framboise quad with Urban Decay Primer Potion, P Louise eyeshadow base and Rouge Bunny Rouge Light Corrective Eye Primer which didn’t help with the staying power. I postponed this review long enough because I was waiting to hear back from Viseart on what other eyeshadow primers they would recommend but apart from mixing mediums they didn’t.

I find this strange as all the people I know that are raving about Viseart Eyeshadows on Instagram never went the extra mile to use a mixing medium or a glitter glue. So for normal shimmers like these I think a good eyeshadow primer should do the job. If you guys have any suggestions please DM on Instagram or in the comments bellow.

Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette Live Swatches

I took these swatches on bare skin (without any eyeshadow primer) and I applied each color in two layer to build up the pigmentation. Creme, which is the first matte shade is very close to my skin tone and it works as a perfect blending shade for me. Check out LIVE SWATCHES of Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette right here.

RELATED: Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette Shade by Shade Review

Crème is a light peach with soft, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a semi-opaque coverage which was very close to my skin color and made it a great transition shade. It applied and adhered better over an eyeshadow primer but it seemed try and extra powdery. When I swatch it or applied it with a brush I felt that the powder excess was more than the product I was trying to use.

It had fall out during the application and a tendency to sheer out when blended. The texture is soft and very smooth to the touch. It stayed on me for about 6 hours but it faded tremendously after that.

Glacage is a light pink with strong, warm undertones and a sparkly/ glitter finish. It had semi-opaque coverage which was buildable either by using fingertips or a damp brush. To be honest this was one of the problematic shades for me. The consistency was very soft, dusty and almost very thin, which caused extreme fall out during the application.

In order to make this shade work the best application method was to use my fingertips and press it on the lid. When blended it gave me fall-out so I prefered to just pat on the lid. I tried a damp brush but I didn’t get the same intensity as when I used my fingertips. When I used a damp flat brush the product had a tendecy to get stuck more on the brush rather than release the color on my lid. I got around 3 and a half hours wear with minor fall out. This is how long this shade lasts on me before fading noticeably.

I even demonstrated on my Instagram Stories in the first day I wore this quad and showed up close how my makeup looked. Those of you who are following me on Instagram were able to see the comparison after almost 4 hours wear when I re-applied Glacage on my lid.

Look closely in ingredient list to see that this shade contains plastic (PET) glitter which really didn’t look like a glitter to me at all. Probably that’s why it should be used together with a glitter glue.

Confiture is a medium-dark rose copper with soft, warm undertones and specks of pink and gold glitter. The texture feels soft, creamy and emollient but very loosely pressed. It caused fall-out during the application so try pat it on the lid to minimize fall out. I prefer to use my fingertips when applying this shade to get max color payoff and minimum fall out.

A damp brush can work too but you still need to build it up to a full coverage. I got slightly fall out throughout the wear but after 4 hours the color fade noticeably on me. Just like the previous one, this shade contains plastic (PET) glitter in the ingredients list.

Framboise is a medium-dark pink with slightly neutral-warm undertones and a matte finish. It had almost opaque pigmentation but it still needed some building up. The texture was soft, but very powdery and it tended to sheered out when blended. I got it to work on me for about seven hours before it started to fade.

Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette Makeup Looks

You can see the video for this makeup look here on my IGTV. I used a Max Factor foundation which was discontinued and set it with Samer Khouzami Compact Powder. As a blusher and bronzer I used the Samer Khouzami Face Palette and as a highlighter I applied Lancome La Rose from their Holiday collection (upcoming review).

On the lips I’m wear Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holidays lipstick in the shade 525 Crystal Sunset.

For this second makeup look I wanted to add some blue color to my eyes and I used MustaeV Gumball Eyeshadow. On my lips I’m wearing Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Blush in No.202. As a mascara I’m using Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara Ink.

I’m quite shiny I do admit as I used MustaeV Lustrous Cream Base before applying my foundation. I really think that Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette comes to live with this blue twist of eyeshadow softly applied just like a liner.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content