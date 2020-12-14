Home Beauty MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection for Chinese New Year
Beauty

MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection for Chinese New Year

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection celebrates Chinese New Year with colorful makeup, a goldfish motif highlighter and 9 eyeshadow palette in vibrant shades. The collection is inspired by goldfish and card, which means luck and prosperity. The modern art-like packaging with colorful graphics is eye-catching.

MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 22 January 2021 | International Launch Date – January 2021 at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, probably at Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols

 

MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection

MAC Cosmetics Chinese New Year 2021

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition

  • Double Gleam (review, live swatches, makeup look) Repromote

I’ve purchased this shades a few times in the past. Last time being one of their limited edition too MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review). I think this shade is becoming a tradition for MAC Cosmetics as the brand repromotes it for every Chinese New Year Collection.

RELATED: MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Eyeshadow x 9 Sea of Plenty Palette – Limited Edition

It combines matte deep black brown, soft golden peach brown, soft muted beige taupe and other colors that are familiar to the skin with accent colors such as satin-like glossy coral pink and pearl glittering blue.

RELATED: MAC Now & Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette Lunar New Year 2020 Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

MAC Eyeshadow Palette Chinese New Year 2021

Powder Kiss Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Turn Up Your Rack: Vibrant Bright Red
  • Luck Bee Lady: Smoky Brown Red
  • Brick Through: Dusty Rose
  • Healthy, Wealthy and Sliving: True Red
  • Playing Carp: Vibrant Orange Coral

MAC Moon Masterpiece Collection Lipsticks

Versicolour Lip Stain – Limited Edition

  • Like Candy: Bright Cool Pink
  • No Interruptions: Deep Burgundy

Powder Blush Duo – Limited Edition

  • Good Health, Great Wealth

MAC Moon Masterpiece Collection Double Gleam Highlighter

