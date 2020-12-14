MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection for Chinese New Year

Hello lovelies!

MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection celebrates Chinese New Year with colorful makeup, a goldfish motif highlighter and 9 eyeshadow palette in vibrant shades. The collection is inspired by goldfish and card, which means luck and prosperity. The modern art-like packaging with colorful graphics is eye-catching.

Japan Launch Date – 22 January 2021 | International Launch Date – January 2021 at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, probably at Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols

MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition

Double Gleam (review, live swatches, makeup look) Repromote

I’ve purchased this shades a few times in the past. Last time being one of their limited edition too MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review). I think this shade is becoming a tradition for MAC Cosmetics as the brand repromotes it for every Chinese New Year Collection.

Eyeshadow x 9 Sea of Plenty Palette – Limited Edition

It combines matte deep black brown, soft golden peach brown, soft muted beige taupe and other colors that are familiar to the skin with accent colors such as satin-like glossy coral pink and pearl glittering blue.

Powder Kiss Lipstick – Limited Edition

Turn Up Your Rack: Vibrant Bright Red

Luck Bee Lady: Smoky Brown Red

Brick Through: Dusty Rose

Healthy, Wealthy and Sliving: True Red

Playing Carp: Vibrant Orange Coral

Versicolour Lip Stain – Limited Edition

Like Candy: Bright Cool Pink

No Interruptions: Deep Burgundy

Powder Blush Duo – Limited Edition

Good Health, Great Wealth