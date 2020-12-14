MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection for Chinese New Year

Hello lovelies!
MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection celebrates Chinese New Year with colorful makeup, a goldfish motif highlighter and 9 eyeshadow palette in vibrant shades. The collection is inspired by goldfish and card, which means luck and prosperity. The modern art-like packaging with colorful graphics is eye-catching.
MAC Moon Masterpiece Spring 2021 Collection
Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition
- Double Gleam (review, live swatches, makeup look) Repromote
I’ve purchased this shades a few times in the past. Last time being one of their limited edition too MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review). I think this shade is becoming a tradition for MAC Cosmetics as the brand repromotes it for every Chinese New Year Collection.
Eyeshadow x 9 Sea of Plenty Palette – Limited Edition
It combines matte deep black brown, soft golden peach brown, soft muted beige taupe and other colors that are familiar to the skin with accent colors such as satin-like glossy coral pink and pearl glittering blue.
Powder Kiss Lipstick – Limited Edition
- Turn Up Your Rack: Vibrant Bright Red
- Luck Bee Lady: Smoky Brown Red
- Brick Through: Dusty Rose
- Healthy, Wealthy and Sliving: True Red
- Playing Carp: Vibrant Orange Coral
Versicolour Lip Stain – Limited Edition
- Like Candy: Bright Cool Pink
- No Interruptions: Deep Burgundy
Powder Blush Duo – Limited Edition
- Good Health, Great Wealth