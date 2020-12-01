Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Viseart recently released four Petits Fours eyeshadow quads and picked up two to them. So today I’m reviewing Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette which is my favorite from the bunch. I was a bit surprised to see all four of them on sale a week after the launch and now I regret not having waited a bit more. 🙂 Normally I like cool tones so these two minis came as a natural choice for me. The other two Chocolate and Praline are warmed toned.

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Review

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette ($22.00 / £18.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new combination of taupe and lilas shades including two mattes and two metallics. The matte eyeshadows felt really smooth and soft but quite powdery and kicked off a lot of excess powder in the pan. They applied well, evenly and blended out nicely with a fairly good longevity.

The metallic shades were pigmented and quite intense when applied on the lid but tend to loose their intensity throughout the wear. I don’t have much experience with Viseart eyeshadows as before purchasing the Petits Fours my collection consisted of only 3 palettes.

THE PACKAGING

The packaging is really cute to be honest as the mini quads come in a little sleeve. There’s no mirror involved but that’s fine because it would have been too small to use anyway. I definitely think they are travel friendly and I’d see myself packaging these with me as they take so little space.

They have a magnetic closure and they are super easy to remove them from the quad and place them in a magnetic palette if you want.

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Live Swatches

Here I took swatches for all the eyeshadows in two layers on bare skin without applying any eyeshadow primer. The matte shades needed the second layer to show a better color coverage. I have LIVE SWATCHES of Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette on Instagram.

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Shade by Shade Review

Fondant is a light taupe leaning to lilac-lavender with cool undertones and an intense metallic finish. The texture is smooth, slightly creamy and moderately pressed into the pan. The color had a good color payoff being full opaque in a single layer applied on bare skin. It adheres well, applies evenly but it looks more intense applied with fingertips.

I tried applying this shade using a damp brush but the pigmentation was definitely more intense when I used my fingertips. It lasted on me for about nine hours but it started to lose its intensity a bit after 6 hours wear.

Lilas is a light-medium, rosy mauve with soft cool undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff buildable in two layers to full opacity. The consistency was soft, powder and kicked out a lot of excess powder in the pan which cause some fall out during the application. When swatched with fingertips or applied with the brush the excess powder was so obvious that I think it was more than what I actually applied on my lid.

It blended out easily and looked evenly on the lid. I got around eight hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

Tiramisu is a light, lavender taupe with neutral, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque pigmentation buildable in two layers and applied well even on bare skin. It blended out easily and had a soft and moderately powdery consistency which was prone to fall out during application. The color started to fade away after 8 hours.

Argente is a darker taupe with subtle, cool undertones and a metallic finish paired with fine micro-sparkle. It had rich and opaque color coverage in a single layer, which adhered well on bare skin but caused fall out during the application. The best way to apply it and get more pigmentation was by using my fingertips but a damp brush will work too. I prefer to use my fingertips to minimize fall out as I can pat better the color on the lid.

The texture was smooth, soft and quite dense and it wore well on me for a little over eight hours with minor fall out.

Viseart Lilas Petits Fours Palette Makeup Look

You have a video tutorial of this makeup look on my IGTV channel if you wanna take a look! I started priming my face with MustaeV Lustrous Cream Base (review, swatch) before applying Samer Khouzami Divine Matt Liquid Foundation non affiliate link (upcoming review). I set everything in place with La Mer Loose Powder (review).

For the cheeks I used a bit of Lancome Le French Glow Liberte Egalite Feminite (review, swatches) as bronzer and the pink blush from Samer Khouzami Face Palette in Light (upcoming review) (non affiliate link). To highlight my cheeks I used the new and limited edition Lancome La Rose Highlighter (upcoming review) from their Holiday collection.

I primed my eyes with Urban Decay Primer Potion and then went on with Viseart Petits Fours Lilas Palette. For my lashes I used Shiseido Imperial Ink Mascara and used Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Steel (upcoming review). I paired this look with a dark lip shade in a matte finish. Apart from being long lasting it’s also very comfortable to wear so I’ll be reviewing it soon. I’m talking about Samer Khouzami Matt Lip Drop in Plum (non affiliate link).

