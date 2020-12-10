Hello lovelies!

For Spring 2021 Chanel repeats the lion image, one of the trademark symbols of the brand and introduces Rouge Allure Velvet Le Lion in a new look that is desirable and worth collecting.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Le Lion de Chanel Spring 2021

The limited edition version of the Rouge Allure Velvet Le Lion de Chanel stands out thanks to the gold-gold lip cap engraved with a lion, an animal loved by Gabrielle Chanel. As the 5th constellation in the zodiac, this animal has become her guardian since the day she was born: August 19, 1883.

Passionate and fascinated by the spiritual element, Gabrielle Chanel honors the lion more than a symbol. The lion quickly becomes a lucky believer, a guardian, a subject full of closeness to her. This animal also became a highlight of Gabrielle Chanel’s creations. Just like the lion who left an indelible mark, the Rouge Allure Velvet lipstick creates an unforgettable attraction.

ROUGE ALLURE VELVET LE LION DE CHANEL includes 8 velvet-smooth tones, 8 personality colors with radiant effect. Each color tone represents a side of the lion’s personality: passion, daring, instinct and courage.

There will also be available a Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Le Lion set which includes 3 iconic red lipstick shades.

