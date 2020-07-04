Hello beauties!

When it comes to pinks and purples I’m the first one to buy the product since they are my favorite shades and also complement my green eyes. With Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette things were not quite clear for me. In the beginning I really wanted this palette for the color story and super pretty packaging. I end up buying it even though I kept reading mixed reviews so I wanted to try it for myself and see the real story.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. | UK – Now at SEPHORA, Cult Beauty, Look Fantastic, Urban Decay, Sephora Canada, ULTA, Nordstrom, Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette Review

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette ($49.00 / £43.00 for 0.36 oz. / 12x 1.1 g) includes a mix of nearly-bare neutrals with colour-pop lavender, lilac and mauve shades. The palette includes 12 shades from which 2 are mattes, one semi-matte, a satin and the rest of shades range from pearl to frost.

Overall the majority of shades swatch quite light in a single layer but some of them can be build up in intensity. I can understand why this palette is called Naked UltraViolet as it features shades from both teams. The first 5 shades are definitely in the Urban Decay Naked family while the middle shade Lucid is there to smooth the transition.

The rest 6 shades which are violet, lilac and purples are part of the Urban Decay UltraViolet theme with the last one in Digital shade to finish the color story. I’m a green eyed girl so for me purples are my favorite shades, after pink as they really emphasizes my eyes. This palette will also complement anyone with brown eyes as well.

RELATED: Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

In terms of versatility, while I don’t mind the light tones in this palette I can understand how the lack of dark shades, especially matte finish ones which, will make it less desirable for those with darker skin tones. I’m seeing it more as a palette dedicated to light skin tones or medium at best but there are no options when it comes to transition shades for darker skin.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Over the years I collected quite a few of Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palettes and as much as I appreciate the effort in creating good purple eyeshadows, I must say this palette is not the best UD quality. I was used to super smooth textures, high pigmentation and color payoff and formulas that don’t feel dry.

RELATED: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

The matte shades were quite easy to work with, soft formula, easily blendable and a good color payoff. When using Urban Decay Naked UltraViolet Palette you are in need of a good eyeshadow primer. I used both Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion as well as P Louise Eyeshadow Base.

The shimmers disappointed me as they felt dry, with a thin texture and felt very firm pressed into the pans. Some of the shades swatched poorly on my arm while applied on the lid they provided a soft color. Using my fingertip to apply some of the shades provide to be better tool than a synthetic brush when I wanted more pigmentation.

This palette is marketed as hyperpigmented with “12 vivid neutrals with a purple pop”. I know purples are super difficult to create and I accept that but I wouldn’t have used the term vivid for this palette. I was used to better quality eyeshadows from Urban Decay and whenever I pronounced this brand I was thinking super pigmentation and great formula.

RELATED: Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

As much as I love purples I don’t see anything new in here, especially during these times when other brands come up with duo or multichrome finishes. I would have loved to see new shades and formulas alike with a smooth texture and more pigmentation, especially for the purples.

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Trippin’ is a light, peach ivory with warm undertones and a satin finish. It had a good pigmentation that tended to sheer out when blended. It had a thinner consistency and kicked off some powder in the pan. For me this shade is close to my skin color so I can use it as a transition shade but I definitely need a primer to get some coverage out of it. The application went on smoothly without fall-out and being easily blendable. I got almost 6 hours wear before it started to fade.

Mind Slip is a light, soft peach with slightly warm undertones and a matte finish. It swatched quite sheer in a single layer but was easily buildable up to a medium coverage and almost to a full coverage applied over a primer. The consistency was soft, very thin and powdery which kicked off some powder on the pan. Be careful when you apply it and pick up product on your brush, make sure to tap the excess so you won’t have any fall out. The formula also felt a bit dry and it was prone to sheer out when blended. In terms of long lasting it took me close to seven hours wear.

Dazed is a bright, medium coral golden pink with warm orange undertones and gold micro pearls and a frost finish. This color is beautiful and it was among my favorites when I swatch it. It had a good color payoff and a medium pigmentation in a single layer which was easily buildable to a semi-opaque coverage with a second layer. The best way to apply this was by using either my fingertip or a wet brush. I preferred to use my fingertip for a smoother application, no fall out and to bring more of that sheen and shimmer.

The consistency feels dry and thin although it is smooth in a way but it’s prone to fall out during application. As much as I like this shade it creased terribly on my eyelids and faded after 5-6 hours wear. I posted a quick video on Instagram demonstrating how this shade looked and how badly it creased and faded. You can see the video in my MOTD highlights section under .

Hacked is a muted, medium mauve with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque color coverage in a single layer but it was sheering out during the application. It can make a great transition shade for those with medium skin color. The texture was soft, lightly powdery but I had no fall out during the application. It was easily blendable and applied over primer it didn’t tend to sheer out so much. I had around 7 hours wear with this formula before fading. I can say it was one of the best performing eyeshadows in the palette.

VR is like a reddish-copper with warm undertones and iridescent turquoise micro shimmer. It had a very sheer pigmentation that was very hard to build up to get some color payoff and show off on the skin. I had to do several hard swatches and build up the color to make it show like it does in the photo bellow. For me it was the worst color in the palette and a real disappointment. I can understand the term of sheer shades as I’m not hooked on hyperpigmented shades but this one barely shows up on the skin.

The texture was so firmed pressed in the pan with a dry and stiff formula that it was almost impossible to work with. The best way to apply it was by using my fingertip which gave me an even color and no fall out. I got around six hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

Lucid is a light minty green-turquoise with a holographic green pearl shift. It had a medium pigmentation that can be build up by using your fingertip or a dampened brush. The texture felt dry as it was loosely-pressed in the pan and was prone to fallout during application. This shade brightens up your entire makeup look in a second which is why I choose to wear it in the inner corner of my lid.

For me is not a shade that I’d choose to wear and it feels a bit out of place in this color story. It’s pretty, I won’t argue that but is not among my favorites. In terms of long wearing I can say I had almost 8 hours before it started to fade but without creasing.

Optimized is a light, lavender with subtle, cool undertones and a satin-matte finish. It had a semi-sheer pigmentation buildable to a medium opacity but prone to sheering out during the application. For this makeup look I used Optimized as a transition shade applied all over my crease and way up to the brow bone. The more I blended the more sheer it look so I ended up with a very light color.

I like the cool tone of this shade as it complements my skin so it was one of the shades I used the most. The texture was a bit powdery and dry in the pan which gave me a bit of fallout during the application. It lasted well on me for only 6 hours before fading noticeably.

Warning is a bright pink with a purple shift, warm undertones and a satin finish. Although the color is beautiful is a pain to swatch it as the texture felt very dry and firm in the pan. I had to build it up in several layers to get a decent pigmentation and on the lid it didn’t look vibrant at all. I wished to see this color popping on my lids, looking intense and revealing that beautiful blue-to-violet shift. In order to get to show some color on the lid using my fingertip or a dampened brush were the best solutions. I got around six hours wear before it started to fade and left a soft pink stain behind.

Cyber Punk is a medium violet with subtle, pink undertones and pink micro-shimmer. It had a medium opaque coverage with a very noticeable pink shimmer. The texture was so dry that it was a pain to swatch it and rub it against my skin. The application provided a medium color payoff at best with a light color that didn’t do justice to the own shown in the pan. I expected more pigmentation and a darker color payoff from this but it turned out to be quite forgiving on the lid.

I had to use my fingertip or a dampened brush again for some extra pigmentation. After 6 hours wear it started to fade noticeably.

RELATED: Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Euphoric is bright, bluish-purple with cool, blue undertones and a pearl finish. It had semi-opaque pigmentation in a single layer which was buildable up to full coverage in a second layer. This was one of the best performing shades in the palette and also the one with less shimmer that had a soft metallic shift. It applied quite well and evenly over primer, without any fallout.

The texture was soft but thin at the same time feeling just a bit dry but definitely better than the other shades. It took me close to 7 hours wear before I noticed signs of fading.

Purple Dust is a dark ultraviolet with iridescent micro-shimmer. Don’t even try to apply this shade on bare skin as it such as pain and barely over a primer you get to show it off. None of that depth in color and intensity from the pan translated onto the lid. It was very hard to build up the color even with a dampened brush and darken it in my outer V.

The texture was dry, thin and firmly pressed in the pan which made it quite hard to pick up the product and work with it. I got around six hours wear from this shade before it started to fade.

RELATED: Urban Decay Afterdark Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Digital is a smoky black-brown with light cool undertones, soft violet micro-shimmer and a pearl finish. It had a good color coverage with an opaque pigmentation in a single layer. Digital was one of the 3 best performing shades in this palette with a thin texture that didn’t feel as dry as the others. During the application I noticed it started to became a little bit patchy around other shades. It stayed well on me for around 7 hours without creasing or any fallout.

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

If you want to see live swatches of Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette I have several videos saved in my SWATCHES highlight section. I filmed under natural daylight and swatched the shades on my hand without any eyeshadow primer or base.

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

Here’s the look I created with Urban Decay Naked UltraViolet Eyeshadow Palette and the one I showed in my Instagram video (MOTD highlights section). While on my crease and outer V I played with the purple shades on my lid I applied Dazed which creased so badly and disappeared almost entirely towards the end. For a pop of luminosity and brightness I used Lucid in the inner corner of the lid.

On my waterline I used Chanel Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner (upcoming review) which barely lasted on me for 30 minutes before I needed to reapply. Once reapplied it performed better but definitely not long lasting or waterproof in my case.

For this makeup look I didn’t use any foundation or concealer whatsoever. I just had skincare on and my go-to Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients). This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish. It’s is available in 2 combinations for both normal to dry and normal to combo/ oily. In the Summer I tend to wear as less foundation as possible and this moisturizer is a must for me. I wore it everyday since last Summer and when we go in holidays at the sea my boyfriend uses it as well for SPF purposes as he doesn’t want a red nose or his skin peeling off.

In order to smooth out my lines and wrinkles I applied a thin layer of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) which is more than just a primer. It does an excellent job at keep my complexion matte and smooth looking throughout the day even under these crazy hot temperatures. If you live in a hot and humid climate this baby can be your holy grail. It’s inexpensive so it’s worth giving it a try. Many readers have DM on Instagram after I posted my review and thank me for recommending this product.

Just for a natural soft flush of color I applied Clinique Fig Pop Cheek Blush (upcoming review) on my cheeks. On my lips I’m wearing Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick (upcoming review) which is quite a daring nude for me but I love this color so much.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content