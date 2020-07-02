Hello beauties!

Chanel Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection has been teased for a while but here I am with all the information you were hungry for.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – August 2020 at CHANEL | other retailers at Nordstrom, Sephora, Saks, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Chanel Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection

With an artistic sense of color, Lucia Pica revisits her original Les 4 Ombres palette on transgressive and unexpected pink tones. She overturns received ideas and transcends this color by giving it a tone, a texture and a form in a subversive collection, between innocence and experience. Infused with red, pink is transformed. Radical, daring, carnal, CHANEL pink is a second red.

Les 4 Ombres – $62.00

The iconic palette of Lucia Pica. A variation of bright matte shades from brick red to chocolate. A deep, sensual, enigmatic look.

and a softer, satin sheen with an intense matte brown shade to complement in Candeur et Provocation. For Candeur et Séduction, it’s a lovely mix of brownish plum and raspberry shades, with a satiny rosy platinum highlight.

Candeur & Seduction – mixuture of brownish plum and raspberry and satiny rosy shades. (New & Limited Edition) (See Swatches)

Candeur & Provocation – a mixture of satin intense browns and rosy tones (New & Limited Edition)

Candeur & Experience (existing in the line)

Baume Essentiel – $45.00

Rosee – pale pink

Stylo Yeux Waterproof – $33.00

Psyche – matte eggplant

Romance – satiny rose brown

Rouge Allure Ink Fusion – $38.00

Idylique – deep red-brown (Matte) (New)

Ambiguite – taupy brown

Rouge Coco Flash – $38.00

Flushed – warm satiny pink (New)

Lust – light taupy brown (New)

Rouge Coco Lipstick – $38.00

402 Adrienne – beige apricot

Attraction – bloody chocolate

Le Vernis – $28.00

Interdit – reddish-brown

Egerie – pink beige

I’m definitely tempted on buying the two new Chanel Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow quads but I don’t have anything else on my list. I’m waiting for their Holiday 2020 makeup collection as I’ve already seen sneak peeks. Make sure to follow me on Instagram to keep up with any upcoming launches.

What are your thoughts for this collection?