Today I’ll be sharing The Best Chanel Makeup Products, top-sellers, beauty essentials and my old time favorites as well as new holy grail products from this year. Whether you are a luxury makeup lover, Chanel collector or you just started diving into the high end makeup world, this article is for your.

The Best Chanel Makeup Products

I’m naming 10 products that I would begin with if I were to build my collection all over again. These are what I consider Chanel makeup top essentials as there are the best Chanel makeup products, not only from what I’ve been using over the past few years but also based on so many opinions of makeup artists and Chanel lovers out there.

It comes in this big jar that will last you forever. It’s one of the most versatile Chanel products because you can use you on your face or body. You can apply it before your foundation as a base, but also on top of it as a bronzer. You can dab it all over your face if that’s what you want. It has skincare ingredients directly in the product itself.

It’s the most natural looking bronzer as it has a gel-cream consistency that gives the perfect sun-kissed glow. Did I mention it comes in this big jar that will last you for a long looong time? Also is the perfect year all round product, feels very emollient so you can wear it in any season.

A lot of celebrities and makeup artists rely on this product to make their makeup look as beautiful as possible. It gives the perfect amount of glow, is soft and subtle enough but it also has a lil bit of the pop. It will give you that healthy and vibrant skin with a fresh look that many are looking for.

It’s a versatile product as you can mix it into your foundation or concealer to add that glow from within look, but you can also dab it on your cheeks as a liquid highlighter.

Is a complexion tint available in 6 shades that gives a very natural tint of color, evening out your complexion. The best way I can describe it is a gel-based tinted moisturizer with a bronze glow finish giving a healthy-looking glow to the skin. Apply it with the brush that comes with it before your foundation.

You can skip the foundation if you are happy with a natural coverage. I’d definitely recommend this product especially to those over 30’s like me, who are afraid of products that will emphasize their

fine lines or wrinkles.

It a multi-use face powder with a translucent hue that is great for finishing your skin. You just needs a very light touch to hold all the products in place. Will look natural, not powdery or harsh matte. Any of the Les Beiges

powders are really great. I’m going to also include here Chanel Natural Finish loose powder even though is not best for travel, but it has a great price point $52.00 for a great quantity.

I will have to name Jersey as a timeless and universal blush color. It’s not too pink or too brown so it’s universal flattering and pairs great with any Chanel lipstick. The recent Voyage de Chanel Travel Face Palette (review, swatches) is a great investment as you have a blusher, highlighter and bronzer inside. Colors are universal flattering and you can obviously use them as eyeshadows as well.

The best Chanel mascara and one of the best mascaras out there. So many repurchases and people who have been faithful to Le Volume Mascara for years that it makes you wonder how they don’t feel tempted on trying out new mascaras.

The price point is very decent as well, in-line with other luxury makeup brands and I’m totally recommending this especially if you don’t want to invest too much into a Chanel makeup product or you are just starting out with luxury makeup brands. You will not be disappointed.

I’ll have to name here the bold and daring red lip shades. When I think of Chanel I think of the perfect red lipstick. There are so many variations out there that’s just impossible not to find your flattering red. You can find them in a velvet matte but also a luminous finish with a great color payoff and rich pigmentation.

They come trough quite sheer on the lips like a tinted balm, but some of the shades from the range are more pigmented than the others. My favorite is No.94 Desir which gives me a semi-opaque coverage with a stunning high-shine effect. In those windy days when I cannot wear lip gloss I’m reaching out for this because of that juicy shine effect that adds freshness and a youthful look to my lips

It doesn’t sink into lip lines and has a hydrating formula that makes it a great product even for more mature ladies out there. Definitely check it out and find your favorite shade, there are so many to choose from.

It’s a great value but you will get the best thing for your buck as you have the perfect mix and match of metallic finishes, satin, matte and a beautiful range of light shades, medium or deeper intensity.

The eyeshadows are very buttery and easily blendable so you’ll be reaching out of this palette a lot. One of the must haves is Les Beiges Natural Eyeshadow Palette.

I just had to add this limited edition bronzer and highlighter duo that Chanel launched this Summer because it is just the perfect combo. It comes in two variations, Light and Medium and you may be surprised that a light skin tone like me choose the Medium one.

I’ve been using it all Summer long, loving how that bronzer just gives warmth to my skin, without any orange tones and without looking too hars on my skin. The colors are easily buildable and the highlighter gives a chic glow.