Hello beauties!

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee is a new feminine scent joining the already famous La Petite Robe Noire fragrance collection. La Petite Robe Noire translates as Little Black Dress and has been released in so many variations during the past few years.

The 2019 edition of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee expresses the scent of a bright and colorful green flowers while enjoying a cruise on the Seine river in France, wearing a pleated dress.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning August 2019 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee is a floral fruity fragrance for women that comes available as Eau de Toilette. Don’t expect the scent to be so strong and long lasting like an Eau de Parfum will, as this one is a lighter version.

RELATED: Guerlain Parure Gold Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

The nose behind this fragrance is Thierry Wasser, in-house perfumer of Guerlain.

Fragrance Notes:

Top Notes: Mandarin, Orange, Sour Cherry, Apricot

Heart Notes: Almond, Rose, Black Tea

Base Notes: White Musk, Patchouli

RELATED: Guerlain Meteorites Le Parfum Review