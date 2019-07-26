Home Beauty Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee
Beauty

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee

July 26, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee is a new feminine scent joining the already famous La Petite Robe Noire fragrance collection. La Petite Robe Noire translates as Little Black Dress and has been released in so many variations during the past few years.

The 2019 edition of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee expresses the scent of a bright and colorful green flowers while enjoying a cruise on the Seine river in France, wearing a pleated dress.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning August 2019 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

 

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Plissee is a floral fruity fragrance for women that comes available as Eau de Toilette. Don’t expect the scent to be so strong and long lasting like an Eau de Parfum will, as this one is a lighter version.

RELATED: Guerlain Parure Gold Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

The nose behind this fragrance is Thierry Wasser, in-house perfumer of Guerlain.

Fragrance Notes:

  • Top Notes: Mandarin, Orange, Sour Cherry, Apricot
  • Heart Notes: Almond, Rose, Black Tea
  • Base Notes: White Musk, Patchouli

RELATED: Guerlain Meteorites Le Parfum Review

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Fuchsia Pigment Review, Photos, Swatches

April 3, 2015

MAC Mirage Noir Summer 2018 Collection

May 1, 2018

Urban Decay Naked Heat Summer 2017 Collection

June 14, 2017

Sophisticated Nude Makeup Look for Spring 2015

February 6, 2015

La Mer Fall 2016 Collection

September 29, 2016

Shiseido Synchro Skin Lasting Liquid Foundation 2016

February 6, 2016

Urban Decay Spring 2017 Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid

February 27, 2017

China Glaze Apocalypse Halloween 2014 Collection Swatches

July 19, 2014

Anna Sui Fall 2012 Makeup Collection – Info...

July 9, 2012

Dear Dahlia Paradise Fall 2019 Collection

July 18, 2019

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.