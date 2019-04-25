Hello pretties!

As soon as Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipstick line launched here in London, I just went straight away to Chanel boutique to check out the new shades. I left the shop with a small Chanel makup purchase (swatches of Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks) which included Chanel Desir (94) Rouge Coco Flash and Chanel Voyage de Chanel Blush Illuminating Face Palette (review, swatches, makeup look).

Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash Review

Chanel Desir (94) Rouge Coco Flash ($38.00 / £31.00 for 3 g / 0.1 oz) is medium raspberry-red with cool undertones and a shiny finish. It had almost an opaque coverage in one layer with an intense sheen.

I absolutely love this color for day and night time as well. It has the color intensity of a lipstick with a shiny effect that makes my lips appear plump, juicy and fresh. The color doesn’t sink into lip lines so it gives that beautiful effect of fuller, plumper lips.

I would definitely recommend trying out one of the shades of Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks. If you have dry lips or you just constantly lack moisture you will love the formula which contains innovative blend of oils.

The packaging was reinvented as well with a transparent cap so you can easily see and choose your shade.

Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash glides so easily, smoothly and evenly across the lips without tugging or pulling. I think is one of the most moisturizing and lightweight lipstick formulas that I’ve ever tried.

For me it’s easy to forget that I’m wearing any lipstick throughout the day. It feels so light on the lips and keeps my lips hydrated and moisturized throughout the wear that I’ve got the same sensation as wearing a lip balm.

As a lip gloss gal, I won’t deny that I absolutely love the shiny, mirror-like finish which creates that gorgeous wet-lips effect. I’m truly recommending this formula even to more mature women, as we grow older we tend to skip those matte lipstick formulas.

Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash Swatches

Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash can be easily built up to an opaque coverage in just two layers. Just admire this beautiful color and juicy, shiny finish.

Chanel Desir is a lipstick color that won’t leave a stain behind but after 2 hours of wear the shine will start to fade. I felt my lips moisturized throughout the wear so definitely a comfortable wearing experience.

I got around six hour wear with this formula and I was pleased to see that I still got color on my lips even after a meal. Obviously the shiny finish was almost gone (when I ate greasy food) but there was still a decent amount of color on my lips.

Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash Makeup Look

If you want to know what new products I’m wearing on my face, I can definitely name 3 of them.

Check out Chanel Voyage de Chanel Blush & Illuminating Face Palette (review, swatches) which I used on my face as well as on my eye in the crease.

For the rest of my eye makeup I used the new shades of MAC Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadows (review, swatches) in Vio-Lit and Ready to Party.