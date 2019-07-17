Hello beauties!

Chanel opens its first boutique dedicated to beauty products right in the center of Paris on Champs-Elysées boulevard. Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder comes as an exclusive item to celebrate this grand opening so if you are in Paris it’s worth a quick look.

France Launch Date – Now at Chanel boutique on Champs Elysees | soon at Chanel.com

Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder for Fall 2019

The new Chanel parisienne boutique has a beauty consultation station that you can enjoy on your visit, ask for makeup tips or recommendations. I feel like I should plan a weekend escape in Paris just so I could check out the brand-new products which are exclusive to the store.

There is a large makeup studio space that I would like to check out, along with perfumes, skincare and exclusive products. My attention will be focused on Chanel Illuminating Powder engraved with the Eiffel Tower which offers a view of Paris. There are also some exclusive perfume gift sets that are exhibited in a cabinet of curiosities.

Chanel Illuminating Powder – New & Limited Edition – €65.00

This beautiful Chanel Illuminating Powder is embossed with the Eiffel Tower and comes in a classic square red compact.