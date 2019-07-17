Home Beauty Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder for Fall 2019
Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder for Fall 2019

July 17, 2019

Hello beauties!

Chanel opens its first boutique dedicated to beauty products right in the center of Paris on Champs-Elysées boulevard. Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder comes as an exclusive item to celebrate this grand opening so if you are in Paris it’s worth a quick look.

AVAILABILITY

France Launch Date – Now at Chanel boutique on Champs Elysees | soon at Chanel.com

Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder for Fall 2019

The new Chanel parisienne boutique has a beauty consultation station that you can enjoy on your visit, ask for makeup tips or recommendations. I feel like I should plan a weekend escape in Paris just so I could check out the brand-new products which are exclusive to the store.

RELATED: Chanel Black & White Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

There is a large makeup studio space that I would like to check out, along with perfumes, skincare and exclusive products. My attention will be focused on Chanel Illuminating Powder engraved with the Eiffel Tower which offers a view of Paris. There are also some exclusive perfume gift sets that are exhibited in a cabinet of curiosities.

Chanel Illuminating Powder – New & Limited Edition – €65.00

This beautiful Chanel Illuminating Powder is embossed with the Eiffel Tower and comes in a classic square red compact.

SHOP THE LATEST


