Natasha Denona Coral Eyeshadow Palette launches on 3 August

July 31, 2019

Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Coral Eyeshadow Palette launches this week so check out the swatches bellow!

Natasha’s legendary saturated pure color pigments in the ultimate palette for autumn! This user friendly palette is combined with 5 multi use coral shades allowing you to create a selection of looks, varying from a classic daily look to a sparkling glam eye look. This 5 pen palette contains Natasha’s iconic dazzling duo chromes, metallic and creamy mattes made out of mineral pearls allowing you a smooth and long lasting application.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish, Selfridges

Natasha Denona Coral Eyeshadow Palette

Coral Eyeshadow Palette – $48.00

  • Lola (244M)
  • Dakota (247CM)
  • Abalone (246DC)
  • Lyria (245CM)
  • Kai (248M)

