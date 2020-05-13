Charlotte Tilbury The Airbrush Bronzer & Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes

Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury will have us ready for Summer 2020 next week when she’ll launch The Airbrush Bronzer & Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes. According to Charlotte herself, ‘when you sculpt with my new Airbrush Bronzer it gives the look and feel of your lifted, summer self! This matte bronzer is perfect for nose contouring, for a sun-kissed summer bronze up and for a more defined, contoured look – from head to toe!”

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 21 May 2020 at Charlotte Tilbury | afterwards at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Beautylish, Harrods, John Lewis

Charlotte Tilbury The Airbrush Bronzer Summer 2020

The Airbrush Flawless Finish powder now created as a bronzer that will add depth, dimension to your skin, from a kiss of colour to a buildable bronze.



Airbrush smoothing + pore blurring effects. Hyaluronic acid infused magic matte, cashmere-silk, a beautifying, bronzing skin filter, for the face and body. Encased in a divine, golden sunbeam compact, inspired by old Hollywood glamour.



SHADES:

Fair

Medium

Tan

Deep



Charlotte Tilbury Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes Summer 2020

Inspired by Charlotte’s iconic all-matte sultry, smokey eye looks.



Prime – a soft, muted nude



Enhance – a warm, sun-blushed peach



Smoke – a russet terracotta-brown



Define – a deep, reddish-brown