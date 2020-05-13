Home Beauty Charlotte Tilbury The Airbrush Bronzer & Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury The Airbrush Bronzer & Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes

May 13, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury will have us ready for Summer 2020 next week when she’ll launch The Airbrush Bronzer & Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes. According to Charlotte herself, ‘when you sculpt with my new Airbrush Bronzer it gives the look and feel of your lifted, summer self! This matte bronzer is perfect for nose contouring, for a sun-kissed summer bronze up and for a more defined, contoured look – from head to toe!”

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 21 May 2020 at Charlotte Tilbury | afterwards at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Beautylish, Harrods, John Lewis

 

Charlotte Tilbury The Airbrush Bronzer Summer 2020

Charlotte Tilbury The Airbrush Bronzer – New – $55.00 / £39.00 / €55.00

The Airbrush Flawless Finish powder now created as a bronzer that will add depth, dimension to your skin, from a kiss of colour to a buildable bronze.

Airbrush smoothing + pore blurring effects. Hyaluronic acid infused magic matte, cashmere-silk, a beautifying, bronzing skin filter, for the face and body. Encased in a divine, golden sunbeam compact, inspired by old Hollywood glamour.

SHADES:

  • Fair
  • Medium
  • Tan
  • Deep

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

 

Charlotte Tilbury Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes Summer 2020

 

Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes – New – $53.00 / £40.00 / €50.00

Inspired by Charlotte’s iconic all-matte sultry, smokey eye looks.

  • Prime – a soft, muted nude
  • Enhance – a warm, sun-blushed peach
  • Smoke – a russet terracotta-brown
  • Define – a deep, reddish-brown

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Astral Original All Over Moisturiser – Review &...

November 7, 2012

Essie Virgin Snow Winter 2015 Collection

July 28, 2015

Marc Jacobs The Lover Plush Shadow Palette

April 10, 2015

MAC Lips & Tips Collection for Summer 2012...

March 29, 2012

Isadora Lip Roller Fruity Glosses for Summer 2014

May 30, 2014

Make Up For Ever Lustrous Blush Palette Holiday...

October 25, 2017

Isadora Divine Holiday 2017 Collection

September 30, 2017

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Summer...

May 9, 2020

Pat McGrath Mothership V Bronze Seduction Palette 2018

August 22, 2018

MAC Look in a Box Summer Fall 2014...

May 30, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.