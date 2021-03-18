Hello lovelies!

I just spotted today the new Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid lipstick line for Spring 2021. Just dropped today and I was so surprised about this launch. Keep following me to check out swatches and all the details!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at DIOR

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid for Spring 2021

Rouge Dior Forever Liquid is the 1st ultra-pigmented, transfer-proof Dior liquid lipstick, with vibrant, ultra-matte colours that withstand contact. With striking colour, the liquid lipstick doesn’t settle into lip lines, fade, budge, or feather, even on fabric and masks.

RELATED: Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Rouge Dior Forever Liquid pushes the limits of long wear with an ultra-fine formula. With no heavy makeup effect for all the comfort of a bare-lip feel, the colour of this transfer-proof lipstick coats the lips with a seemingly imperceptible film and unprecedented* colour vibrancy. Rouge Dior Forever Liquid matte lipstick ensures optimal coverage for 12h** without compromising comfort, no matter the stresses of day-to-day life.

SHADES:

959 Forever Bold

760 Forever Glam

100 Forever Nude

200 Forever Dream

741 Forever Star

458 Forever Paris

999 Forever Dior

558 Forever Grace

943 Forever Shock

626 Forever Famous

RELATED: Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection

‘”Rouge Dior Forever Liquid boasts an incredible transfer-proof formula that lets women wear their favorite shades with a magnificent colour result, weightless comfort and extremely easy application. Results that make Rouge Dior Forever Liquid a true new classic with a relevance that will outlast mask-wearing.” – Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup

How about checking out some promo swatches? I would have loved to try this new formula but I don’t see any pinks and reds are not really my shades. 🙂