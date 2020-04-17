Hello beauties!

Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Summer 2020 Collection comes with a variety of new luxury products that will make not only valuable collector’s items but give a plus of elegance and refinement to your makeup collection.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 May 2020 at Harrods, SEPHORA

Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Summer 2020 Collection

Dolce & Gabbana’s “Solar Glow Series” was born with a healthy and bright Mediterranean glow, inspired by the colorful Sicilian spirit and the landscape of Sicily. A vivid, playful, feminine woman with a Mediterranean temperament that feels like the sun. From the healthy luster of the Mediterranean to the brilliant colors of the package, coupled with the brand’s iconic Mallorca print, it brings energy and joy to your hands.

Solar Glow Ultra Light Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition

Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Illuminating Powder Duo – New

Golden Sand

Bronze Feeling

Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Illuminating Powder Duo / Face Color – New



Available in four colors, including fresh pink and warm bronze. Two colors that are easy to blend are combined, and you can get a gorgeous and three-dimensional finish no matter which one you choose.

Sweet Pink

Peach Blossom



Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Universal Illuminating Drops – New

Inspired by the lively Mediterranean light, the Solar Glow Universal Bronzing Drops by Dolce & Gabbana naturally warms the complexion with an undetectable, buildable sun-kissed effect. A water-based liquid formula, it provides lasting hydration and comfort with an instantly refreshing effect. Infused with the brand’s hydrating Mediterranean Glow Complex and vitamin E – a potent anti-oxidant – they unite to maintain skin’s moisture and boost radiance.



Dolce & Gabbana Solar Glow Universal Bronzing Drops – Existing Item