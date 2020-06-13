YSL The Slim Wild Collectors for Fall 2020

Hello beauties!

A new lip collection is coming next month and if red is your shade then you’d better watch out for YSL The Slim Wild Collectors. The line up will feature only red shades in different undertones, suitable for all skin colors and tones. You’ll get matte and creamy textures so plenty of choices to be made. Zoë Kravitz and Edie Campbell are the models for the new YSL The Slim Wild Collectors campaign.

U.S. Launch Date – July 2020 at YSL Beauty |

YSL The Slim Wide Collectors for Fall 2020

This entire collection is dedicated to those who fancy a bold dash of wildness. Just look at those fiery hot shades and the elegant python inspired packaging. We will get 6 shades of Slim Wild Collectors, 4 Rouge Pure Couture Lipsticks and 4 Rouge Volupte Shine.

Rouge Pur Couture The Slim

No.21 Rouge Paradoxe

No.28 True Chili

No.110 Red is My Saviour

No.114 Dial Red

No.119 Light Me Red

No.120 Take My Red Away

I posted more photos of this collection on my Instagram page! Do check out the other lip colors as well and enjoy them if you are going to purchase this line-up. 🙂