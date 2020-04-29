Hello lovelies!

I thought today will be the perfect time for Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster Vit C Serum Review because you can buy it at 15% OFF. I purchased this Vitamin C serum back in February and I’ve been using it every day since. It’s definitely time for a refill but do take a moment to get through my review.

Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster Vit C Serum Review

After training my skin with quite a few Vitamin C derivatives serums from other brands I felt I was ready to start using the real deal, Ascorbic Acid, the pure form of vitamin C.

First of all the packaging which is the perfect one for serums, especially Vitamin C, as it comes with a dropper so you can dosage your quantity but also it has an opaque bottle to keep away the sun rays and keep the product and active ingredients at its best.

Key Ingredients & Benefits

Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster Vit C Serum ($49.00 / £46.00 for 20 ml) contains 15% Ascorbic Acid, the pure form of vitamin C, Vitamin E + Ferulic acid, a combination proven to boost the effectiveness of Vit C as well as the sun protection of your sunscreen. For me this is basically the best you can wish for.

Don’t get me wrong, as Vitamin C Derivatives are also great and beneficial for your skin. The difference? Vitamin C Derivatives are forms of Vit C that need to be converted into Ascorbic Acid by the skin. They have the same benefits as Ascorbic Acid but they do everything on a smaller scale. That’s why in the beginning I started using skincare products with Vitamin C Derivatives, so I can get my sensitive skin used to these ingredients.

The advantage of using Vitamin C Derivatives is that your product will last longer (has a longer shelf-life, is less irritating (sensitive skin friendly) but on the other hand is less effective. So if you are suffering from sensitive skincare condition (yes, is not a skincare type like you think) just like me, it is a good idea to start with Vit C Derivatives products or use just these if you can’t tolerate Ascoribic Acid in its purest form. Here’s one that I truly recommend and I used it a few months ago.

Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster Vit C Serum uses 15% Ascorbit Acid, which is the pure form of Vitamin C and this means the most powerful. This concentrated booster destroys free radicals, boosts collagen production and dramatically brightens the skin tone. If you haven uneven skin tone that using Ascorbic Acid products will improve the appearance of your skin and help you even out your skin tone.

Even though my skin was used to Vit C derivatives I did feel a tingling and pitching sensation at first, when I started using Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster Vitamin C. After the first 2-3 days my skin got used to the product, mostly with the Ascorbic Acid high concentration and everything went smoothly from there on.

There’s also a downsize and I’m not afraid to mention it. Ascorbic Acid goes bad quickly, is highly unstable and irritating. This means that if you buy this product, make sure to use it daily (AM & PM if you want) so you can make the most of it because it will expire quickly. I bought it just before I came to visit my mum and considering I like to use it only in the morning, I was glad to share it with her so we can finish the product in time.

Using this product on a daily basis helps improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. I choose to use it only in the morning but you can definitely include it in your night time routine. Again, I can’t stress this enough for those with sensitive skin… you may not be able to use it at first, or at least in high doses. It may sting you and feel irritating on your skin, so make sure to train your skin in using less, lower the doses every other day or go with Vitamin C Derivatives at first.

Paula’s Choice is a complex skincare brand in my opinion because it gives you all kind of options and products to choose from. It uses all kinds of Vitamin C form in their products so you can go with what feels comfortable to you and build it up as your skin is ready for the next level.

Ferulic Acid is one of the most powerful antioxidants out there. Is always best if you buy products that are loaded with antioxidants and the more the merrier, because you can destroy more types of free radicals.

Just consider Ferulic Acid as a skincare hero that goes the extra mile because it destroys 3 types of free radicals. I’m not going to go into details on this because I don’t want to bore you with scientific information. I’m trying to provide a good review of a product with all the pros and cons for everyone, even for those who are not really familiar with all the science and terms behind the product. 🙂

Knowing that Ferulic Acid makes other antioxidants more effective is enough info for a beginner I’d say. 🙂

You can find Vitamin E as Tocopheryl Acetate in the ingredient list. It’s an antioxidant that destroys free radical but also works as a moisturizer by strengthening the skin’s protective barrier and reduces water loss. I almost forgot one important factor! Photoprotection we all need badly as it reduces the severity of your sunburn (those long days at the beach, summer sun) and improves the effectiveness of the UV filters in your sunscreen (you need it if you wanna have less wrinkles).

Personal Use & Thoughts

I love the light, liquidy almost watery texture of Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster Vit C Serum. Be careful when you apply it on your skin as it is very runny so you have to work it fast but it feels so lightweight and is absorbed instantly. Doesn’t leave any greasy film and it doesn’t feel sticky so I can go over with my hydrating serum or moisturizer straight away.

I like to use only 3 drops (forehead and each cheek) just because I’m combination skin type and I’m more than OK with this dosage. Like I said in the beginning I’ve been sharing this serum with my mum for a few weeks and she likes to apply a little bit more, also on her neck and chest but she also feels the need to include it in her PM routine.

I’m gently going with this serum under my eye area but definitely avoiding the eye itself. It happened to me once and I started washing my face with water right away so I can avoid the stingy sensation. After applying the serum, I’m going in with Innisfree Green Tea Serum (62% OFF NOW at YesStyle £15.49) and then finish with a moisturizer with SPF 30. 🙂

This product diminishes visible signs of aging, which my mum definitely noticed and gives a smoother and brighter looking complexion. The skin feels firmer and appears younger and radiant!

Would you give it a try? 🙂

