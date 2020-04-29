Hello my dears!

I was surprised to see Guerlain Terracotta Pacific Avenue Bronzer & Blush presented as a Summer 2020 makeup release. Basically you can call it a new product but I see it as a combination of previous releases with only a small different. Take a moment and I’ll show you what I mean.

Guerlain Terracotta Pacific Avenue Bronzer & Blush Summer 2020

Like every summer, Guerlain unveils a new limited edition of Terracotta XXL in a reusable metal case. But this Summer I don’t think we are seeing something special. If you are Guerlain lover I’m pretty sure you can tell why but for those who haven’t kept up with the makeup releases here’s why.

Guerlain Terracotta Pacific Avenue Bronzer & Blush – New & Limited Edition – €65.50

This year, the collection is inspired by the Californian dream.

Terracotta Pacific Avenue pays homage to the famous Californian palm trees with a powder inspired by the iconic shade No.03 by Terracotta, embellished with a pink blush. The colors mix as desired to warm the complexion and enhance the natural radiance of the tan. A delicate gold spray illuminates all skin tones.



Its hammered golden case reveals a pink dome, a nod to California sunsets. Guaranteed getaway!



To me the new Guerlain Terracotta Pacific Avenue Bronzer & Blush is a combination of two previous released Terracotta bronzers and blushers.



It has the packaging and pink case of Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Bronzing Powder (review, swatches) with the pattern of Guerlain Terracotta Chic Tropic (review, swatches). Basically if I take the Terracota Sahara Jewel’s packaging and place it over Chic Tropic, I’ll get the new Pacific Avenue. Although…I do think the blusher in Pacific Avenue leans more towards pink while the Chic Tropic is more peachy. What are your thoughts?

I did review both Terracotta powders so I’m going to pass on this edition but in case you haven’t bought it, then you should definitely consider it. It comes in a XXL packaging so it will last you for years and it’s definitely a collector’s piece.

I do have swatches of course but like I said, I think there’s a slightly pinkish difference between the two of them. If you’ll buy the new edition please let me know what do you think. 🙂