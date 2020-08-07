Hello beauties!

Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Collection was revealed earlier today and even though I’m dying over pink shades, I don’t feel the excitement for this collection. You may think that I haven’t fully recovered my health after the terrible past 2 weeks that I had, if I’m not excited about pink. I’m afraid is not that and as much as I love the new palette packaging and the shades I really hoped that Pat will launch a blush palette.

U.S. / International Launch Date – 12 August 2020 at PatMcGrath.com | 9AM ET (early access) | 10AM ET (public access)

Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Collection

Don’t get me wrong, you know I’m the first one to jump up and down when I’m seeing a pink makeup collection, but this time I was hoping for something different. I didn’t even got to post my review about her Divine Rose II Palette yet and not this launch. I can honestly say that I had my share of Pat McGrath pink eyeshadows for this year and I was ready to pass on her future eyeshadow palette releases.

I’m really curious to know what do you think. Are you excited about this collection? I can definitely understand that those who couldn’t or didn’t want to spend $125 on her Divine Rose Palette they can enjoy now a cheaper price for the 6 pan palette. That makes total sense and I’m sure there are many who’ll pick the new Pat McGrath Rose Decadence Palette just because they skipped the two Divine Rose.

I mean Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches, makeup look) is a great combo of pink, purple and golds and I really enjoyed this palette. Then again we have Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette (review, makeup look) with pink, nude shades and of course gold. We had quite a good variety of pink eyeshadows in both 6 pan and 10 pan palettes. I was ready to move on! How about you? I’m in love with pink and everyone here in Chicprofile knows that, but how frustrating these launches must be for those who are not so much into pink shades?

I’m thinking of all her fans who are not into pink eyeshadows and with every launch they were expecting some different shades. She had an entire year of pink eyeshadow palettes or even purples. I thought this was enough as we were all so ready for a blush palette or even highlighters.

Ups, almost forgot we have some more pinks in Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow (review, makeup look) which was on sale several times on her website.

All these shades are not available in her Divine Rose 1 and Divine Rose 2 palettes so they are not duplicates.

Pink Champagne Warm rose gold shimmer

Warm rose gold shimmer Peach Dust Coral satin matte

Coral satin matte Fuchsia Flame Warm fuchsia duochrome

Warm fuchsia duochrome Hedonistic Rose Rose plum matte

Rose plum matte Scandalous Copper metallic

Copper metallic Golden Honey Antique gold metallic

