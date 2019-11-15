Hello lovelies!

Is a bit early for me to get into the holiday mood but when I saw the packaging of NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette and especially the pattern of the shades I was starting to feel Christmassy for a bit. I liked all of the three shades, I knew I’ll be using them so I bought it straight away when it launched as part of the holiday collection.

NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette Review

NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette ($42.00 / £36.00 for 3x 3.5 g / 0.36 oz.) is a new, holiday 2019 limited edition trio that includes a light peachy-gold highlighter and two pink-coral blushes.

I do feel this palette is intended more for those with fair, light and medium skin tones. The three shades were easily buildable to a more intense coverage when used wet, but they were fairly pigmented even used dry.

The packaging is really festive, sending Christmas vibes with all of those red stars. I like how the compact feels, is sturdy and shows quality, while the mirror inside allows you to touch up easily during the day. The starry pattern on all of the shades again is a nice touch and definitely makes this palette as a great gift for the holiday season if you have someone dear in mind, or not even yourself.

Instant Replay is a luminous, medium peachy-gold with warm undertones and a soft sheen. It had a good pigmentation in a single layer but it shows more intensity when applied wet. I spotted some fine sparkling particles that will add luminosity and a glow from within effect.

I wouldn’t count on it as a powerful highlighter, super pigmented in a single swipe, but more as one who can be used without fear even by those with fair and light skin. It’s easily buildable with soft and but dense texture that didn’t kick off any powder in the pan.

I’ve worn this highlighter during the day as is not so intense and gives a beautiful, natural and luminous sheen. When I want to get a more natural look I use a fluffy brush and gently apply it on top of my cheeks. If you want more intensity then pick up a dense brush and apply it wet, by spraying any setting spray on it. I got around eight hours wear without emphasizing my skin texture.

Divine is a light-medium peachy-pink with warm undertones and a luminous satin finish. It was pigmented in a single layer but easily buildable to full coverage in two layers. It shows beautiful on light skin, without emphasizing skin texture.

I just love that fresh, effortless look that I get after I apply just a single layer. Indeed it tends to look very natural so if you want more intensity pick up a dense brush or try apply it wet. It’s the kind of color you won’t be afraid to use even if you have a fair skin as it won’t look too pigmented in a single layer, especially if you are using a fluffy brush.

The texture was dense, felt firmly pressed in the pan but it applied and blended easily without kicking off powder. I got around eight hours wear with this formula before it started to fade.

Hard Party is a medium, coral with warm undertones, very fine gold sparkle and a luminous finish. It had a great color payoff in a single layer, being almost medium to full coverage. That’s why when I apply this shade I like to go in with a fluffy brush so it won’t look too intense on me in a single layer.

Those of you with medium skin tones won’t have any problem with layering up two 2 layers of color and even applying it with a damp, more denser brush. The texture was smooth but felt dense and firmly pressed into the pan. It applied evenly and blended out easily while it stayed on me for a little over eight hours.

NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette Swatches

Here are swatches of NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette applied on bare skin in two layers. They work very well together and they can be intensified by using a more dense brush and some setting spray. 🙂

NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette Makeup Look

In order to create this look using NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette I actually used all 3 shades. I started by applying Hard Party with a fluffy dry brush to warm up my cheeks and then spritz some MAC Fix + Spray onto the brush and went on with Divine, trying to add a nice soft pop of color and blending it on the apples of my cheeks.

The shades come on very gently in a single layer so I wasn’t afraid of dipping in my brush several times to pick up more product. I didn’t want too much shine so I went on gently with a single layer of Instant Replay.

NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette Review Pigmentation 7.5

Texture 9.5

Longevity 9

Application 10

Packaging 10 9.2 Average Score