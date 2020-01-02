Hello beauties!

Is that time of year again when brands are releasing their limited edition Chinese New Year collections. Laura Mercier Stroke of Luck Lunar New Year 2020 Collection is already available online and in store, so do check it out!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, John Lewis

Laura Mercier Stroke of Luck Lunar New Year 2020 Collection

Laura Mercier’s Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick fuses high-impact colour with weightless decadence, this time all wrapped up in a limited-edition vibrant case. Infused with Mediterranean Sea algae extract, it moisturises and smooths skin’s appearance to create a perfected canvas for optimum pigment laydown. What’s more, the luxe texture lasts up to six hours without bleeding, feathering, drying, fading or settling into lines.

If you’re yet to discover Laura Mercier’s cult-favourite setting powder, then where have you been? Cloaked in a limited-edition coat (to welcome the Lunar New Year), this lightweight formula doubles the wear of foundation without adding unwanted weight or texture.

Infused with pearl pigments, it creates a soft-focus effect to subtly blur the look of fine lines and imperfections without looking cakey. What’s more, the no-flashback formula means no more shiny skin in photos.