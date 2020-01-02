Home Beauty Pat McGrath Spring 2020 Mini MatteTrance Trios Available Now
Pat McGrath Spring 2020 Mini MatteTrance Trios Available Now

January 2, 2020

Hello beauties!

Pat McGrath Spring 2020 Mini MatteTrance Trios just launched earlier today. Check them out!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Pat McGrath | SEPHORA

Pat McGrath Spring 2020 Mini MatteTrance Trios

Enter haute-hued heaven with Mother’s Mini MatteTrance™ Trios. These thrilling threesomes feature standout shades from the bestselling MatteTrance™ Lipstick range. Colour Blitz V2 features ‘FEVER DREAM,’ ‘ELSON’ and ‘GUINEVERE.’ Skin Show V2 stars ‘CHRISTY,’ ‘BEAUTIFUL STRANGER’ and ‘FLESH 3.’ Packaged in couture collectable neon bullets inside an iconic lavender LABS sequin bag, these seductive sets slay your lips with magnificent matte texture and major colour payoff for legendary long-wearing looks.

Skinshow V2 Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio – Limited Edition – $25.00

  • Christy Divine bright beige nude
  • Beautiful Stranger coral rose
  • Flesh 3 brown rose

RELATED: Pat McGrath Christy, Elson 2, Guinevere MatteTrance Lipsticks Reviews

Colour Blitz V2 Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio – Limited Edition – $25.00

  • Fever Dream peach sienna
  • Elson blue red
  • Guinevere blooded crimson

