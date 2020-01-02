Hello beauties!

Pat McGrath Spring 2020 Mini MatteTrance Trios just launched earlier today. Check them out!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Pat McGrath | SEPHORA

Pat McGrath Spring 2020 Mini MatteTrance Trios

Enter haute-hued heaven with Mother’s Mini MatteTrance™ Trios. These thrilling threesomes feature standout shades from the bestselling MatteTrance™ Lipstick range. Colour Blitz V2 features ‘FEVER DREAM,’ ‘ELSON’ and ‘GUINEVERE.’ Skin Show V2 stars ‘CHRISTY,’ ‘BEAUTIFUL STRANGER’ and ‘FLESH 3.’ Packaged in couture collectable neon bullets inside an iconic lavender LABS sequin bag, these seductive sets slay your lips with magnificent matte texture and major colour payoff for legendary long-wearing looks.

Colour Blitz V2 Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio – Limited Edition – $25.00 Fever Dream peach sienna

peach sienna Elson blue red

blue red Guinevere blooded crimson