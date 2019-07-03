Pat McGrath 20% Off SALE

Hello lovelies!

Pat McGrath hosts a 20% OFF Sale using code SUMMERSALE and lasts until July 8th midnight EST. The 20% OFF is applicable for all the products on the website so happy shopping lovelies.

I fell in love instantly with the color from the promo photo so I’ve added it in my shopping cart. It’s LuxeTrance lipstick in Sorry Not Sorry and is totally my speed.

U.S. / UK – Now at Pat McGrath CODE: SUMMERSALE

Some of my favorite products from Pat McGrath are the Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duos (review) in Nude, Gold and Bronze. Yes, I have them all and I can’t tell you how much I’ve abused them, especially since Summer started and I’m aiming for a glowy skin and fresh luminous makeup. If I can achieve this with multi-use products that don’t take too much space in my bag then is even better. These duos are the bomb, to be used on the face, eyes and even lips.

For a more intense shine on my cheeks I’d use Pat McGrath Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio (review). The pigmentation and textures are insane but the effect is breathtaking. 🙂

