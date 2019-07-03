Hello pretties!

Here’s another look at Givenchy Fall 2019 Sepia Makeup Collection. I’m saying sepia this time because the collection is inspired by sepia photography, a three-dimensional view in one color. Who hasn’t taken photos in sepia mode at least once?!

A few years ago while I was visiting Salzburg, I discovered a vintage place where you could dress up in different clothes and take photos in sepia mode. Of course I’ve done it and to be honest I like better how the photos in sepia mode turned out compared to the normal ones. My parents have the photos framed and put the on the wall in my room. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – August 2019 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-Porter, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Givenchy Fall 2019 Sepia Makeup Collection

The entire collection is all about playing with the light and shadow. Do check out more detailed photos of all the products from Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection in my previous post.

Prism Eyes 9 Color Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Each palette features three types of textures: matte, satin and metallic.

No.01 Essence of Gray – cool palette that allows you to enjoy colors from dark blue to blue white with gradation.

– No.02 Essence of Brown – warm palette featuring shades from dark burgundy to light pink.

Rouge Interdit Temptation – Limited Edition

No.19 Shadow Purple – a dark purple with a sheer gray plus purple essence. Because it contains a pink mother-of-pearl, it produces a dark but light mouth.

– No.20 Shadow Pink – b eige with a soft pink shade. A warm color like a sepia photograph that shows the skin color gorgeously.

Rouge Givenchy – Limited Edition

No. 327 Trendy Plum – a fine dark plum color

Enjoy more photos…