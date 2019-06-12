Hello lovelies!

The hot news of Pat McGrath releasing a foundation range, setting powder and a primer has fired up the entire blogging community. Honestly I can’t wait for this release. I’m super curious to try the foundation and truth be told, all my most loved foundations are almost finished. 🙂

Indulge like an icon with a breakthrough Skin Perfecting System three decades in the making. A trio of simple steps unlock the Queen of Beauty’s game-changing approach to the ultimate No-Filter necessary skin ritual for Runway, Red Carpet and Editorial.

Whether your fantasy is the minimal majorness of Mother’s iconic “No Makeup” Makeup or you love to lavish yourself in luxurious layers of seductive skinspiration, all you need to remember are three little words – Prime. Perfect. Set.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 July 2019 at Pat McGrath, Selfridges

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation, Primer, Setting Powder for July 2019

Sublime Perfection Primer – Permanent – $60.00 Makeup meets skincare in the ultimate smoothing, skin-refining Primer. The first step in McGrath’s iconic system primes, smoothes, hydrates and renews with a sublime silken effect that instantly turns back time on your complexion by preventing transepidermal moisture loss. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, this major moisture magnet helps preserve its most youthful qualities, including suppleness, elasticity and tone. The luxe, water-based formulation awakens and refreshes for visibly smooth skin with a velvety matte finish.

Sublime Perfection Foundation – Permanent – $68.00 for 35 ml Silky, luxurious and weightless, Mother’s first-ever foundation feels serum-soft to the touch while delivering controlled, easily buildable coverage. Infused with a lush Vita-Serum Complex, this nourishing formulation is designed to help fight the formation of wrinkles by preserving the hydrolipidic film barrier of the skin and boost hydration by activating the natural production of hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Diamond Core Powder Technology improves skin texture, optically smoothing and blurring the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. 36 perfect color choices – in 5 shade levels ranging from lavishly light to devastatingly deep hues – elevate every skin tone. Every shade of SKIN FETISH: Sublime Perfection Foundation is individually fine-tuned to project seductively smooth balanced colour for all skin types, skin tones and undertones while working synergistically with the Primer and Powder. Each haute hue in the Foundation and Powder collections is tested on set, backstage, on runways and in real life under studio flash photography, runway lights and daylight. Five shade families: Light, Light Medium, Medium, Medium Deep, Deep.