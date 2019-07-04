Hello beauties!
YSL Fall 2019 Lipstick Collection features two limited editions of Rouge Pur Couture The Slim and Rouge Pur Couture Collector. We know the brand really likes to play with the packaging as it’s not the time they are coming with a cute and playful packaging. These new YSL lipstick cases have a stylish body while silver studs are scattered all over to create a luxurious design.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning September 2019 at SAKS , Selfridges, YSL, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols
YSL Fall 2019 Lipstick Collection
YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim – $39.00 / £30.00
The shades deliver an intense matte finish in a single swipe. All the four colors are vibrant and pigmented while they glide smoothly and softly across the lips.
- No. 21 Rouge Paradox : Deep red with style
- No.13 Original Coral : Healthy coral orange (Limited Edition Shade)
- No.8 Contrary Fuchsia : Couture-Like Hot Fuchsia
- No. 11 Ambigues Beige : Modern warm nude
Rouge Pur Couture Collector – $38.00 / £29.00
- No.1 Le Rouge : pure and bold red
- No. 13 Le Orange : exotic orange red
- No. 99 Fuchsia Allusion : berry pink (Limited Edition Shade)
- No.9 Rose Stiletto : feminine mauve rose
Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick – $38.00 / £29.00
- No. 83 Fiery red : passion red
- No. 85 Nu Fatal : sensual pink nude
- No. 87 Red Dominance : orange red
- No.88 Berry Brazen : cassis berry
- No.89 Prune Power : deep plum
- No. 90 Prime beige : refined pink brown
- No.91 Rouge Sovren : stylish classic red
- No. 92 Rosewood Supreme : natural rosewood
- No.93 Rouge Order Shoe : whimsical ruby red