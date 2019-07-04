Hello beauties!

YSL Fall 2019 Lipstick Collection features two limited editions of Rouge Pur Couture The Slim and Rouge Pur Couture Collector. We know the brand really likes to play with the packaging as it’s not the time they are coming with a cute and playful packaging. These new YSL lipstick cases have a stylish body while silver studs are scattered all over to create a luxurious design.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning September 2019 at SAKS , Selfridges, YSL, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

YSL Fall 2019 Lipstick Collection

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim – $39.00 / £30.00

The shades deliver an intense matte finish in a single swipe. All the four colors are vibrant and pigmented while they glide smoothly and softly across the lips.

No. 21 Rouge Paradox : Deep red with style

No.13 Original Coral : Healthy coral orange (Limited Edition Shade)

No.8 Contrary Fuchsia : Couture-Like Hot Fuchsia

No. 11 Ambigues Beige : Modern warm nude

Rouge Pur Couture Collector – $38.00 / £29.00

No.1 Le Rouge : pure and bold red

No. 13 Le Orange : exotic orange red

No. 99 Fuchsia Allusion : berry pink (Limited Edition Shade)

No.9 Rose Stiletto : feminine mauve rose

Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick – $38.00 / £29.00

No. 83 Fiery red : passion red

No. 85 Nu Fatal : sensual pink nude

No. 87 Red Dominance : orange red

No.88 Berry Brazen : cassis berry

No.89 Prune Power : deep plum

No. 90 Prime beige : refined pink brown

No.91 Rouge Sovren : stylish classic red

No. 92 Rosewood Supreme : natural rosewood

No.93 Rouge Order Shoe : whimsical ruby red