Hello beauties!

Two days ago I posted on Instagram the new NARS Holiday 2020 Gifting Collection. Some products are already available while the rest will launch shortly. You wanted more details about all the upcoming NARS Holiday 2020 makeup items so there you have them! 🙂 What will you put on your wish list.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Partially released now at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, ULTA, NARS Cosmetics

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Holiday 2020 Gifting Collection

VIP Audacious Lipstick – Limited Edition – $34.00 Swipe on style with award-winning Audacious Lipstick in five bestselling shades: tan rose Barbara, rose Anita, red currant Audrey, mahogany Mona, and scarlet Rita. Each lipstick comes detailed with limited-edition gold packaging. Barbara Tan rose

Tan rose Anita Rose

Rose Audrey Red currant

Red currant Mona Mahogany

Mahogany Rita Scarlet

Undress Code Lip Balm Set – Limited Edition – $39.00 Sheer sensation. Indulge lips with Afterglow Lip Balm’s inviting shine and hint of tint. Featuring full size sheer peachy pink with golden shimmer Orgasm, plus mini size balms in sheer dusty rose Dolce Vita, sheer mauve nude Fast Lane, and sheer shimmering bronze Laguna. Formulated with Monoï Hydrating Complex for smooth, supple comfort and a blend of antioxidants to help protect and condition lips. Orgasm Sheer peachy pink with gold shimmer (Full Size)

Sheer peachy pink with gold shimmer (Full Size) Dolce Vita Sheer dusty rose (Mini)

Sheer dusty rose (Mini) Fast Lane Sheer mauve nude (Mini)

Sheer mauve nude (Mini) Laguna Sheer shimmering bronze (Mini)

Lips Uncensored Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 Lipstick for every style? All set. Dress up lips with an exclusive trio featuring three full size lipsticks in iconic satin peachy pink with shimmer Orgasm, satin pink rose Tolède, and matte warm pink Pour Toujours. Includes a limited-edition gold cosmetic bag. Orgasm Satiny peachy pink with golden shimmer

Satiny peachy pink with golden shimmer Tolede Satin pink rose

Satin pink rose Pour Toujours Matte warm pink

Free Your Mind Mini Lipstick Coffret – Limited Edition – $39.00 Swipe and satisfy. Give in to your craving for color with an exclusive lipstick coffret, including soft rose Rosecliff, lightblue pink Lovin’ Lips, red plum Jolie Môme, and poppy red Inappropriate Red. Featuring limited-edition packaging detailed in gold. Rosecliff Satin soft rose

Satin soft rose Lovin’ Lips Matte light blue pink

Matte light blue pink Jolie Mome Matte red plum

Matte red plum Inappropriate Red Matte poppy red

Iconic Glow Cheek Duo – Limited Edition – $39.00 Bigger. Bolder. Better. Bestsellers—now in coveted, holiday-edition duo cheek palette. Work your angles with iconic peachy-pink Orgasm Blush, plus cult-classic Laguna Bronzing Powder. Go for the glow. Mini Orgasm Double Duo – Limited Edition – $24.00 Double your pleasure. Because too much of a good thing isn’t nearly enough. Featuring the universally flattering, award-winning shade Orgasm in cult-classic Blush and limited-edition Highlighting Blush Powder, all in one mini duo compact. Featuring exclusive ornamental packaging. BLUSH: Orgasm

HIGHLIGHTING BLUSH POWDER: Orgasm

Mini Lip Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 Lip to lip. Play it both ways with a mini duo of Powermatte Lip Pigment in chestnut rose American Woman, and Mini Lip Gloss in clear shine Triple X for a daring pairing of matte and gloss. Featuring exclusive ornamental packaging.

Mini Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 Code red. Bolder is better with a duo of mini Lipstick in matte poppy Inappropriate Red and satin mulled wine Banned Red. Featuring exclusive ornamental packaging.

Mini Afterglow Lip Balm Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00 Twice the hydration. Double the sensation. Experience the thrill wherever you go with a duo of mini Afterglow Lip Balm in Fast Lane, a sheer mauve nude; and the universally flattering, peachy-pink Orgasm. Featuring exclusive ornamental packaging.

Mini Brush Set – Limited Edition – $50.00 Brush it off. Bring it on. Shade your way with a Mini Brush Set, featuring four limited-edition brushes to define and diffuse eyes that mesmerize, and sculpt and soften cheeks for the ultimate blush and glow. Your brush, your rules. Cased in limited-edition makeup bag.

Advent Calendar – Limited Edition – $250.00 VIP: Very important present. Unwrap NARS’ 12 most coveted lip shades, all in one exclusive set of full-size lip products in a variety of finishes for endless expression and unlimited style. For the ultimate NARSissist.