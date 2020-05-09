Hello beauties!

Next week we should expect Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Summer 2020 Collection which will launch on Instagram exclusively for U.S. audience at first.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. Launch Date – 12 May 2020 9AM EST on Instagram (U.S. exclusive) | May 2020 at Estee Lauder,

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter

A multi-use highlighter for all-over pearly radiance and instant cooling refreshment – sweep on the glow dome to revive any look. You can use it on your cheekbones, temples, forehead and Cupid’s bow.

An innovative gelled-balm texture keeps it lighthearted and fun.

Shades:

Gold Beam

Sultry Shine

Moon Shine

Bronze Beam