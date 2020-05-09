Home Beauty Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Summer 2020 Collection
Beauty

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Summer 2020 Collection

May 9, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Next week we should expect Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Summer 2020 Collection which will launch on Instagram exclusively for U.S. audience at first.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 12 May 2020 9AM EST on Instagram (U.S. exclusive) | May 2020 at Estee Lauder,

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter

Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter – New – $42.00 for 5g

A multi-use highlighter for all-over pearly radiance and instant cooling refreshment – sweep on the glow dome to revive any look. You can use it on your cheekbones, temples, forehead and Cupid’s bow.

An innovative gelled-balm texture keeps it lighthearted and fun.

Shades:

  • Gold Beam
  • Sultry Shine
  • Moon Shine
  • Bronze Beam

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

My Makeup Look for Beauty Bloggers Meeting

December 12, 2013

Zoya Matte Velvet Holiday 2015 Collection

October 15, 2015

NARS Audacious Lipstick Collection for Fall 2014

August 1, 2014

YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020

May 7, 2020

ACM Novophane Energizing Shampoo, Anti Hair Loss Lotion,...

July 9, 2015

NARS Exposed Cheek Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup...

February 21, 2019

Madam Glam Flirty Mood Nail Polish Review, Swatches,...

February 12, 2015

Milani Cosmetics I’m Positive, I’m Happy Bold Matte...

December 4, 2019

Bobbi Brown Camo Luxe Fall 2018 Collection Info

July 4, 2018

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows Holiday...

December 9, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.