Hello lovelies!

I hope you haven’t had enough of my Lancome Spring Summer 2019 articles because I’m bringing you all the details about the upcoming Lancome Chiara Ferragni Summer 2019 Collection.

If she needs any further introduction, Chiara Ferragni is an Italian fashion businesswoman, fashion influencer and blogger. Back in September 2017 Chiara ranked first on the Forbes “top fashion influencers”. Pretty impressive right? Her hard work and creativity is rewarded once again, this time by collaborating with Lancome for a fun and quite girly makeup collection with a soft pink packaging. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spring 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods | currently spotted online in Norway

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lancome Spring Summer 2019 Makeup Releases

Truth be told I wouldn’t have expected another collection after all the reformulated products and new collections that I’ve seen so far from Lancome.

Just earlier I posted promo photos of Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection while the other week I showed you swatches of Lancome Nude Glow Creator which by the way, just became available.

Don’t even get me started on how hooked I’m over their recently released of Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi Palette (info, photos) with that cute heart shaped packaging and pink shades. If we are talking eyeshadows here, then it’s worth checking out the new reformulated Lancome Hypnose Eyeshadow Palettes or the newly launched Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette.

We should get back to our topic here which is the collaboration between Lancome and influencer Chiara Ferragni which turned into a beautiful Summer 2019 makeup collection.

Lancome Chiara Ferragni Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Flirting Palette / All Over Face, Lips & Eyes Makeup Palette – Limited Edition

Discover Chiara Ferragni’s makeup necessities in one Face Palette.

This exclusive Flirting Makeup Palette is a palette with everything you need for face, lips and eyelids. The pigmented and highly usable range of lipsticks, eye shadows, blush and highlighters will ensure you attract attention.



The makeup palette contains 13 different colors: 1 Lip Gloss, 4 Lipsticks, 4 Eyeshadows, 1 Blush, 3 Highlights. This all-in-one makeup palette contains everything you need to add makeup to both day and night.

Lancome Hypnose Drama Chiara Ferragni – Limited Edition

We get the iconic Hypnose Drama in a pink limited edition package with Chiara’s signature eye logo.

01 Excessive Black

L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine Lacquer – Limited Edition

Forget the traditional beauty rules and set your own with our new lipstick Lancôme L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine. The velvet-soft texture melts on the lips and gives the lips immediate shine combined with comfort and care. L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine leaves your lips soft and comfortable all day long. With its soft, smooth and highly moisturizing molds, L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine is easy to apply perfectly to your lips. Always on-the-glow!

1987 Girl Next Door

2017 Power Talk

2018 Sweet Mom

L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine – Limited Edition

0705 Positive Attitude (Shine)

(Shine) 0605 Independent Woman (Shine)

(Shine) 1903 Kinda Flirty (Shine)

Enjoy promo photos of Lancome Chiara Ferragni 2019 Makeup Collection…