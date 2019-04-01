Hello beauties!

Let’s meet the new NARS Orgasm 2019 Makeup Collection which features new products in the iconic Orgasm color. Some of the products are already available now while the others will be hitting counters soon. NARS Orgasm became famous for is universal flattering peachy pink shade and glow effect. We will be enjoying this season an entire new collection inspired by one of the best selling shades in the makeup industry. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, NARS Cosmetics | International Launch Date – May 2019

NARS Orgasm 2019 Makeup Collection

Lusted after by women since it was first released in 1999, this blush has developed a cult-like following for a reason. Universally flattering and iridescent in finish, this peachy-pink blush adorns cheeks with the perfect flush and a beautifully reflective sheen.

Slip into something more comfortable. New Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint adds sheer sensation and a surge of hydration for seductively plush lips with a hint of tint. Glide it. Gloss it. Go for it. Turn on the iconic, universally flattering glow with four new ways to Orgasm. Sultry, sensational Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint stimulates lips with a surge of hydration and an irresistable afterglow. Orgasm Liquid Highlighter arouses eyes and cheeks with dewy, illuminating finish. Glow even bigger with oversized Orgasm Blush and ultra-sensorial Endless Orgasm Palette, designed for maximum experimentation. Whatever your pleasure, Orgasm from every angle.

Orgasm Liquid Highlighter – Limited Edition

This new liquid highlighter has a light texture like a feather. The shade of peach pink gives a fresh luster to any skin tone while the pomegranate extract will keep skin moisturized.

NARS Endless Orgasm Palette – Limited Edition

An endless orgasm palette that can be used not only for eyes but also for cheeks and lips, with six colors. In addition to peach pink orgasm shades, compatible beiges, sorbets, pink lilacs were combined into one palette.



The formula is light, creamy and easy to blend. It gives a soft finish like velvet.

Enjoy more photos…