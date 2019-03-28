Home Beauty Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette & Air Cushion Powder for April 2019
Beauty

Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette & Air Cushion Powder for April 2019

March 29, 2019

Hello beauties!

Lancome launches new products next month and I want to share with you some of the newness. One of them which is already available is Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette. The other new product is Absolutely Perfect Rose Air Cushion Powder which I think launches first in Asia.

AVAILABILITY

U.S / UK Launch Date – Now at Lancome UK (the palette) | 1 April 2019 at Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Nordstrom

Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette & Air Cushion Powder for April 2019

Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette – New – £45.00

The new Lancôme Cut Crease Eye Palette allows you to follow the cut crease trend easily and elegantly:

Discover Intense and highly-pigmented shadows with deep matte tones and iridescent colors

This 10 pan eye shadow Palette is composed of 5 cream and 5 powder shadows with a dual-ended brush that will allow you to cut your crease and get a wide-eyed look.

Lancome Absolutely Perfect Rose Air Cushion Powder – New

This is probably the hottest air-cushion powder I’ve seen in a while and it surely looks that Lancome stepped up their game. The golden fashion packaging really gives a newer and more stylish look. The powder box is slimmer and has a more stable grip while it has embossed the classic rose of Lancome on the box.

If you’re wondering about the ingredients you’ll be pleasantly surprised to know Lancome used the absolute perfect rare rose essence for which is already famous, along with special gold particle powder to create a noble and imposing light micro-mist.

The new Lancome Absolutely Perfect Rose Air Cushion Powder hosts 13 g of product and will be available in four shades.

