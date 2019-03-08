Home Beauty Lancome Hypnose New Eyeshadow Palettes and Mascara for Spring 2019
Beauty

Lancome Hypnose New Eyeshadow Palettes and Mascara for Spring 2019

March 8, 2019

Hello beauties!

Lancome recreates this season some of their all time favorites makeup products. Lancome Hypnose Drama Eyeshadow Palettes are getting a new design and I might add that it was about time. I used to own a few variations of their palettes back in the day but since the design remained the same it didn’t look so appealing to me anymore.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – April 2019 at Lancome, Nordstrom, Sephora

 

Lancome Hypnose New Eyeshadow Palettes and Mascara for Spring 2019

Lancome Hypnose Drama Eyeshadow Palette – New – €59.00

The classic Hypnose Drama Palette has a new, stunning design. The texture of the shadows is soft, creamy and very easy to apply. Every shade can be used dry or wet for a plus of intensity. The fine texture promises not to crumble during the wear.

There will be 10 different Lancome Hypnose Drama Eyshadow Palettes to choose from, but here you have just four of them.

Shades:

  • 01 French Nude
  • 11 Terre Sienne
  • 15 Bleu Hypnotic
  • Taupe Craze

Enjoy the shades…

Lancome Hypnose Palette in 15 Bleu Hypnotic

Lancome Hypnose Palette in 01 French Nude

Lancome Hypnose Palette in Taupe Craze

Lancome Hypnose Mascara – €33.00

I remember like it was yesterday the first time I purchased a Lancome Hypnose Mascara and how it remained among my favorite mascaras over the years. I basically tried all of Lancome’s mascaras and the Hypnose  family was always close to my heart.

Starting from April, Lancome Hypnose Mascara comes in a new and gorgeous intense blue shade. Will you try it out? 🙂

Shade:

  • Bleu Hypnotic

