Home Beauty Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi Palette for Spring 2019
Beauty

Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi Palette for Spring 2019

March 31, 2019

Hello beauties!

If earlier this month I gave you a first look at the new Hypnose Drama Eyeshadow Palettes, today I want to tell about Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi Palette. If you are a sucker for a pretty packaging just like me, it would be pretty hard to resist to this one. On the other hand the new Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi palette looks really girly and may not be for everyone, but the combination of pink shades inside is right up my alley.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – April / May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods | currently spotted in Norway

Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi Palette for Spring 2019

Lancone’s first story-telling maxi palette with a mix of 12 durable colors that are easy to blend. The pans contain both matte, metallic and glittering shades, in both natural and strong colors. The perfect palette for assembling different eye-looks, whether you want Big Eyes Look; Crush, Date or a Night Out!

The palette is structured in 3 parts, basically giving you options for 3 makeup looks. There are no boundaries on how you can mix and match the colors yourself but is easy to create looks using base, highlight, liner and corner shades.

Enjoy more photos of Lancome Monsieur Big Maxi Palette…

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Collection Swatches, Photos

February 5, 2016

Fashion news-New York

June 21, 2008

Laura Mercier NEW Full Blown Volume Lash Building...

September 17, 2010

Illamasqua Spring 2013 I’mPerfection Collection – Info &...

January 26, 2013

NARS Pro Palettes for Fall 2015

August 28, 2015

Catrice Vinyl vs Velvet Fall 2017 Collection

October 4, 2017

Givenchy Teint Couture Balm 2015

May 25, 2015

MustaeV Floral Glow Blush Review, Swatches, Photos

February 12, 2015

Bobbi Brown Waterproof Eyeliner for Summer 2014

March 10, 2014

Guerlain New Skincare Fall 2015 Collection (Sneak Peek)

July 1, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.