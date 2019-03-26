Hello beauties!

I want to share with you the preliminary info of Lancome Summer Parisian Glow 2019 Collection that will be launching soon. The entire collection comes as a limited edition and features only a couple of products.

I already gave you a sneak peek of Lancome Le French Glow which is the new French Bronzer available in two variations. Today I want to show you swatches as well and I’ll shortly follow up with a detailed review. Don’t forget about the launch of new Lancome Hypnose Eyeshadow Palettes along with a hypnotic blue shade of Lancome Hypnose Mascara.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end April / beginning May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Lancome Summer Parisian Glow 2019 Collection – Info & Swatches

French Bronzer / Le French Glow – New & Limited Edition – $45.00

This is a nude glow creator bronzer, named also a metallic bronzer. I’ve been wearing it a few times already in the shade Warm Sensualite. There will be two variations, one for lighter skins and the other for medium to darker skins.

The compact as well as the pattern are embossed with the words “Liberte, Egalite, Feminite”. I blogged more about this item in my previous sneak peek of Lancome Summer 2019 Makeup Collection. 🙂

Lancome Le French Glow bronzing powder has quite the size, which reminds me of the summer editions of Guerlain Terracotta XXL powders. You have more than enough product inside so I doubt you’ll ever hit pan on this bronzer. 🙂

Shades:

01 Warm Sensualite

02 Light Liberte

The swatches were taken on bare skin and are the results of 2 layers applied. I combined all the shades together and this is the result. 🙂

L’Absolu Rouge – Limited Edition Packaging – $32.00

Shades:

132 Caprice

210 Poeme

We have three shades of this matte metallic shadow stick.

26 Or Rose

28 Rubis

31 Bleu Chrome

Mr Big will stay on through tears and tough challenges thrown at him… he has gone waterproof! He’ll give you up to 12x the volume and he holds for up to 24 hours.

The volumizing mascara’s brush provides big impact at first stroke, for thicker looking eyelashes like never before.

BIG SOFT BRUSH: Monsieur Big Mascara’s bristles are made of soft fibers which hug your lashes with beautiful softness and ensure a smooth application, while separating and lifting the look of lashes.

Black