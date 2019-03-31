Home Beauty Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection – All Promo Photos
Beauty

Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection – All Promo Photos

March 31, 2019

Hello sweeties!

I’m touching the subject of Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection again after I’ve posted swatches of Lancome Nude Glow Creator the other day. This time I have all the promo photos to show you along with an exciting message as Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection is already available in Europe. 🙂

Lancome has definitely stepped up its game this year, not only by reformulating and changing the packaging of its classic products but also by coming up with new collections and collaborations. Keep your eyes on the blog as I’ll be posting next about the upcoming Lancome Chiara Ferragni Spring Summer 2019 Collection (next article).

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end April / beginning May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods | currently spotted in Norway

 

Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection

Editor’s note: In Canada only 2 shades of Lipstick will be available.

The entire collection comes as a celebration of 230 years since the French Revolution. You can see that in the special limited edition packaging with a French attitude to life: Liberté, Egalité, Féminité

French Bronzer / Le French Glow Nude Glow Creator – New & Limited Edition – $45.00

This is a nude glow creator bronzer, named also a metallic bronzer. I’ve been wearing it a few times already in the shade Warm Sensualite so I’ll be posting my review shortly but look at the swatches and preview in the meantime.

  • 01 Light Liberte
  • 02 Warm Sensualite

L’Absolu Rouge – Limited Edition Packaging – $32.00

With a creamy and matte finish, these three lipsticks add a bold twist to the hypnotic and glowing nude look and are perfect for summer.

Shades:

  • 132 Caprice (Cream)
  • 210 Poeme (Matte)
  • 186 Idole (Matte)

Ombre Hypnose Stylo – $25.00

We have three shades of this matte metallic shadow stick.

  • 26 Or Rose
  • 28 Rubis
  • 31 Bleu Chrome

Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara – $25.00 / £21.50 / €28.00

Mr Big will stay on through tears and tough challenges thrown at him… he has gone waterproof! He’ll give you up to 12x the volume and he holds for up to 24 hours.

The volumizing mascara’s brush provides big impact at first stroke, for thicker looking eyelashes like never before.

BIG SOFT BRUSH: Monsieur Big Mascara’s bristles are made of soft fibers which hug your lashes with beautiful softness and ensure a smooth application, while separating and lifting the look of lashes.

  • Black

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China Glaze The Prowl Halloween 2016 Collection

September 7, 2016

Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation 24H Full Coverage...

November 28, 2017

Best Black Friday 2018 Offers

November 21, 2018

Bobbi Brown Sterling Nights Holiday 2015 Collection

October 1, 2015

Catrice Holiday 2012 NEONaturals Collection – Official Info...

November 15, 2012

MAC False Lashes Collection – Black Friday 2013

November 22, 2013

Chanel Levres Scintillantes Roses Ultimes de Chanel Collection...

February 8, 2012

Guerlain Terracotta Joli Teint Powder Duo and Sun...

February 19, 2015

How to get a beautiful shiny hair (tips...

July 28, 2009

MAC Prabal Gurung Holiday 2014 Collection

June 28, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.