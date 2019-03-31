Hello sweeties!

I’m touching the subject of Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection again after I’ve posted swatches of Lancome Nude Glow Creator the other day. This time I have all the promo photos to show you along with an exciting message as Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection is already available in Europe. 🙂

Lancome has definitely stepped up its game this year, not only by reformulating and changing the packaging of its classic products but also by coming up with new collections and collaborations. Keep your eyes on the blog as I’ll be posting next about the upcoming Lancome Chiara Ferragni Spring Summer 2019 Collection (next article).

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end April / beginning May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods | currently spotted in Norway

Lancome Parisian Glow Summer 2019 Collection

Editor’s note: In Canada only 2 shades of Lipstick will be available.

The entire collection comes as a celebration of 230 years since the French Revolution. You can see that in the special limited edition packaging with a French attitude to life: Liberté, Egalité, Féminité

French Bronzer / Le French Glow Nude Glow Creator – New & Limited Edition – $45.00

This is a nude glow creator bronzer, named also a metallic bronzer. I’ve been wearing it a few times already in the shade Warm Sensualite so I’ll be posting my review shortly but look at the swatches and preview in the meantime.

01 Light Liberte

02 Warm Sensualite

L’Absolu Rouge – Limited Edition Packaging – $32.00

With a creamy and matte finish, these three lipsticks add a bold twist to the hypnotic and glowing nude look and are perfect for summer.

Shades:

132 Caprice (Cream)



(Cream) 210 Poeme (Matte)



(Matte) 186 Idole (Matte)

We have three shades of this matte metallic shadow stick.

26 Or Rose

28 Rubis

31 Bleu Chrome

Mr Big will stay on through tears and tough challenges thrown at him… he has gone waterproof! He’ll give you up to 12x the volume and he holds for up to 24 hours.

The volumizing mascara’s brush provides big impact at first stroke, for thicker looking eyelashes like never before.

BIG SOFT BRUSH: Monsieur Big Mascara’s bristles are made of soft fibers which hug your lashes with beautiful softness and ensure a smooth application, while separating and lifting the look of lashes.

Black