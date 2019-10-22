Hello lovelies!

Less than a week from the launch of her Nude Obsessions Palettes the news of Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette is out in the open. I hope you are ready for a new full size palette but also for a price increase.

Yes, the price has gone up for this palette and I’m sure you can already notice the difference in packaging compared to her previous full size eyeshadow palettes. Is it worth the splurge?

U.S. / UK / International – 24 October 2019 at Huda | 31 October 2019 at SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette for Holiday 2019

I barely had time to contemplate my purchase decision for Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Palettes when the news of her Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette hit me the other day. I already explained in my previous post if the new Obssessions are worth the splurge so I’ll be sharing my thoughts for this palette as well.

As you know I’ve purchased and reviewed all of Huda’s Full Size Eyeshadow Palettes and some of the Obsessions ones, even though some of these purchases were made by the beauty blogger in me (for review purposes) and not by me as a normal consumer.

In my opinion the new Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette contains the same or similar shades to those found in the new Light and Medium Nude Obsessions Palette. The only exception being the 3 shades in the top right corner.

Basically the entire full size palette looks like a dupe of the two minis. Do you want those new shades so badly? In case you purchased some of her other Obsessions Palettes you can see similar shades in there as well, not to mention her full size.

The packaging represents the major change for this palette as is not the same cardboard she was offering before, therefore the 2.00 price increase from $65.00 / £56.00 to $65.00 / £58.00 ($75.00). To be honest with you here in UK, Huda Beauty is not the only brand that has super spicy products and I don’t think her palettes should be priced this high.

Embark on a new journey through space with the HUDA BEAUTY Mercury Retrograde eyeshadow palette. This palette will take you to infinity and beyond with 18 incredible galactic inspired colors and textures to deliver infinite possibilities.

The carefully-curated palette is filled with easy-to-use combinations—from dusty coppers, rosy pinks, golden taupe tones with pops of purple and blue. The palette features a cosmic blend of whimsical fantasy like shades, balancing cool and warm tones to complement the best of the intergalactic world.

Featuring 9 buttery mattes, 6 high-shine creamy metallics saturated with electrifying pearls, 1 glitter powder charged with glass pearls and silver sparkles and 2 sheer multi-reflective shadows for a multidimensional glow.