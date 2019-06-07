Hello pretties!

I’m trying to step up my game by posting all those pending reviews of products that I purchased over the past months. I bought the Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette right when it launched and I was really anxious to try it out. If you know my passion for pink it’s easy to imagine how excited I was about buying this palette. Then Huda kinda of start releasing products almost every week and I just couldn’t keep up honestly.

Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Review

I’m seeing all my favorite shades in this palette. I’m not discussing yet the quality of the shades, just talking about the color range. There were many talks that this is not a nude eyeshadow palette. Yes, indeed I agree, it doesn’t feature the usual nude shades you’d expect to see in a palette. Maybe that’s why is it called the NEW nude?! It’s more pink and purple oriented, a new version of what can be for some their cup of nude shades.

I see it as a great eyeshadow palette for both everyday use and special occasions. It will be a great choice for bridal makeup as well thanks to those sparkle and metallic colors.

Huda Beauty New Nudes Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 / £56.00 / €65.00 for 0.59 oz.) offers a variety of pinks, plums, violet and berry shades in different textures ranging from matte to shimmer or metallics.

So in terms of color variety and choice of shades, this palette is right up my alley. Many of the shades perform quite well. I wouldn’t say they are highly pigmented as they are officially described but they are definitely buildable. The matte eyeshadows even though they don’t come up as intense from first swatch they can be intensified with a second, third layer. There’s also a problematic shade in the palette that just didn’t wanna work and made the blending impossible.

The glitters and the shimmers were OK, some performing better while others took some effort to apply them.

The palette also contains a concealer shade which I personally would have replaced with an eyeshadow but for some is handy, especially you travel with this palette. The downsize is, it will finish so fast if you’ll use the palette a couple of times. So instead of having an extra shade there, you’ll have an empty pan.

I wore this palette a couple of times in the first two weeks after I purchase it but I haven’t touched it ever since. Now that the

Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

All the swatches were taken on bare skin, without any eyeshadow primer or glitter base. I swatch them in a single layer so you’ll see how some of them look patchy. The glitters were obviously harder to swatch as they needed to be pat on and it was ideal to use a glitter glue or to apply them over a base.

Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Bare is a light beige with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good pigmentation but because it matches almost perfect my skin color you may not think so from the swatches. The texture was soft but powdery and kicks off product in the pan. For me this one is the perfect shade to apply on my brow bone or to use as a base. With months passing by the texture became a bit dry and more prone to fall out during the application when blended. It wore well on me for a little bit over seven hours.

Crave is a luminous, light coppery-gold with warm undertones and soft pink and gold shimmer to which you can add the metallic finish. It had a great color coverage being almost opaque in a single layer. The texture feels smooth and creamy and adhered well on the skin. It’s easy to apply it even with a dry brush as it sticks well onto the lid and blends easily. If you want more of that metallic sheen get your dampened brush to do the work. I got around eight hours and it was slightly creasing after six hours and a half.

Play is a light, peachy-orange with warm undertones and a matte finish. It was almost opaque in a single layer and adheres well even on bare skin. The texture was soft but felt a bit powdery which let to some kick out powder in the pan. It applied easily and evenly without any fall-out though. I got close to seven and a half hours wear.

Fantasy is a medium-dark, rosy plum with reddish undertones and a high sparkle and metallic finish. It had an excellent color payoff with an opaque coverage that adheres and applies well on bare skin. You should consider applying this shade with your finger and just pat it gently on the lid. The texture is light and creamy but dense so that’s why I prefer to apply it with my finger rather than a brush. I’m just using the brush to gently blend the edges. I got around eight hours wear with this formula.

Love Bite is a dark, plum berry with slightly brown cool undertones and mostly a matte finish. I could detect very fine shimmers in the powder which gives shade a unique luminosity while keeping a matte finish. It had semi-opaque coverage and it takes some build up to get to an even and richer color. The texture was soft but a little bit powdery so it kicked off powder in the pan when I dipped my brush. It may give you fall out during the application so make sure to tap off the excess very well. It took me to almost eight hours wear. For me this was one of the tricky shades in the palette.

Spanked is a medium, reddish berry with cool undertones and a matte finish. The pigmentation was semi-opaque in a single layer but easily buildable to a full opacity. The texture was smooth but powdery at the same time and prone to fall out. It adheres fairly well on the skin but make sure to tap the excess when you apply it so you’ll minimize the fall out. I got around seven and a half hours.

Lace is a soft, muted-pinky-lavender with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque pigmentation but easily buildable to a full opacity. The consistency is very light, powdery and prone to fall out during application. It’s a light shade which I’m comfortable using as a transition shade or for a day to day, casual makeup look along with Bare eyeshadow. It wore well for almost eight hours on me.

Daydream is a medium pink with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It’s one of my favorite colors and textures from this palette. The name is right on point with a dreamy light and creamy consistency that applies well either with fingers or a brush. The pigmentation was fantastic, opaque in a single layer while the color applied evenly and adhered well without no fall out. You can use a dampened brush as well to intensify the color even more. I got around nine hours wear with this formula.

Tickle is a medium-dark pink with subtle, brown-warm undertones and mostly matte finish. I detected very fine gold shimmery particles that were so rarely dispersed just like in the case of Love Bite which maintained that matte finish. It had a good color payoff with a rich pigmentation. The texture was smooth, soft and easily blendable. In terms of long lasting it did well for eight hours.

Excite is a dark reddish micro-glitter with warm undertones and a transparent base. For me this was the most problematic shade from the palette therefore I used it only a couple of times. Huda Beauty recommends applying this shade with their “Fender Blender” brush or with a flat, dense brush but unfortunately the application didn’t go so well in both cases.

The best way I made this shade work was to apply it with my fingertips over a glitter glue. Applying it straight onto an existing shade will give fall out and won’t stick so make sure to use and adhesive base. I didn’t like how a flat dense brush applied the product as the glitter was stuck between the bristles all the time so the color payoff was pretty sheer and not buildable at all. I got around 4 to max 5 hours wear before it started to fall noticeably.

Infatuated is very similar to Excite with the slightly difference of plum and copper glitter as well on the same transparent base. It performed a little bit better than Excite in terms that it had more coverage and applied better with a flat, dense brush. My fingertips were still the best option for a headache-free application. Don’t forget the adhesive base so you can get those 4-5 hours wear. There will still be noticeable fall-out during the wear and application so I’m trying to avoid these two shade.

Kinky is a medium-dark, reddish plum with copper undertones and a pearly sheen. I’m adding this to my favorite shades of this palette as it had an excellent pigmentation, full opaque in a single layer. The consistency was super soft, creamy but thin on the same time. It adheres beautifully even on bare skin, blends easily and has no fall out during the application. I got close to eight hours wear.

Secret is a medium-dark brownish-pink with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had good color coverage with a semi-opaque pigmentation in a single layer but easily buildable. The texture was soft and smooth which blended out easily but was prone to some fall out. It wore well on me for about eight hours.

Tease is a medium plum with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a good pigmentation which was almost opaque in a single layer and easily buildable. The texture was soft and a bit powdery in the pan but it didn’t give me fall-out during the application. It blended well and easily and took me to eight hours wear.

Raw is a dark, reddish brown with warm undertones and a mostly matte finish. It had semi-opaque pigmentation but easily buildable. The texture was a bit powder which was prone to fall out during the application. I noticed it tended to seriously sheer out when blended so I had to build up a serious pigmentation. It lasted well on me for about eight hours.

Charmed is a medium, reddish-brown with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It is a gorgeous color which I count among my favorites also because it had a rich pigmentation in a single layer and creamy, smooth consistency. You can apply this shade with a brush or by using your fingertips as well, both methods work perfectly fine. It had such a rich and intense pigmentation when applied on the lid that really gave the entire makeup look a nice, luminous, reflective sheen. I got almost nine hours wear with this shade and slightly signs of creasing.

Teddy is a medium pinkish-brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. The pigmentation was almost opaque in a single layer and the color adhered well onto the lid. The texture was smooth but a bit dusty in the pan. It blended out easily and had no fall out during the application. I got almost eight and half hours wear out of it.

Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Makeup Looks

Here are two makeup looks that I created using this palette. I used several shades for each look, combing the matte, shimmers or glitters.

