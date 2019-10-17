Home Beauty MAC Angel Chen 2019 Collection
MAC Angel Chen 2019 Collection

October 17, 2019

Hello lovelies!

MAC Cosmetics teams up with Chinese designer label, Angel Chen to create a capsule makeup collection. Launching later this month, MAC Angel Chen 2019 Collection features limited edition lipsticks hosted in a makeup pouch with dragon design but also a compact in the same lovely dragon themed packaging.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2019 at Nordstrom MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

 

The line fuses the designer’s bright aesthetic and traditional Chinese cultural influencers. Chen’s bold and interesting designs are consistent with the avant-garde character of the MAC brand, with the resulting collection exuding Chinese charm. Putting a modern twist on Chinese Dragon culture, the collection features mainly reds in a range of vibrant shades.  

In the collection, the Chinese designer brings “red makeup” (“red makeup” from the ancient music house “Mulan poem”, refers to women’s makeup.) as a source of inspiration. The product is turned into a palette, the lipstick is used as a brush; each capsule series product will bring vitality and agility when used, and every woman can become a “goddess”.

The pen from Ma Liang discovers beauty and creates beauty[referencing a traditional Chinese folk story]. The designer’s influences are bold and interesting, and consistent with the strong, avant-garde aesthetic of the M·A·C brand, with the ultimate creation of a capsule series with Chinese charm. – from the designer

