Hello lovelies!

The news of Anastasia x Norvina Mini Pro Pigment Palettes hit the beauty community earlier today as the new new mini eyeshadow palettes are already available at Sephora. So after Norvina basically launched her own brand under Anastasia Beverly Hills and she came up with the three Pro Pigment Palettes, now we get to see the mini versions as well.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA and ABH | 31 October 2019 in stores

I personally put Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol.1 on top of my wish-list when I first heard about it, as the color combo was right up my alley. I instantly had to remove it from my list and my thoughts when I saw the price here in UK.

I was hoping she’d come with a more affordable price for the minis as I was willing to give them a try, because I’ve been asked to review her full size Vol 1,2 and 3. Honestly when earlier today I first saw they retail for £33.00 which equals $42.50, I thought it was a bad joke.

Her palettes are resembling Huda Beauty Obsessions Palettes which he increased to £27.00, a price that’s been putting me off lately and stopped me from buying them. What are your comments on the new Norvina Mini Pro Pigment Palettes?

Norvina Vol. 2 Mini Pro Pigment Palette – $29.00 / £33.00 (Sephora Exclusive) Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 features 9 full-size, high-performance pressed pigments and eyeshadows with maximum payoff, carefully curated by Norvina herself. Containing bright, vibrant pops of color, these shades allow for a broad range of artistic makeup looks for any season. This mini pro palette is the perfect gift for the creative makeup artist in your life (including yourself!).

A1 Matte banana

Matte banana A2 Matte lime green

Matte lime green A3 Matte cantaloupe

Matte cantaloupe B1 Matte vibrant clementine

Matte vibrant clementine B2 Metallic gold

Metallic gold B3 Matte dark teal

Matte dark teal C1 Matte fuchsia

Matte fuchsia C2 Metallic green gold with sparkle reflect

Metallic green gold with sparkle reflect C3 Matte mauve brown