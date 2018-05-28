Hello beauties!

OMG, I’m so excited that I can’t wait to finish writing this article and shop Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Powder. Yes, you heard me right! It’s right here, it’s available, it has launched in the UK. Yay! I’ve honestly been waiting for this launch for over seven months now. Do you remember the first sneak peek of Guerlain Spring Summer 2018 Collection? Well, if Guerlain Terracotta Sous Les Palmiers launched already in France, we have the Sahara Jewel version here in UK, now. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Escentual (best price with 25% discount / £36.75 instead of £49.00), Debenhams | June 2018 at Selfridges

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Powder AVAILABLE NOW!

Guerlain Terracotta Sahara Jewel Sun Light Duo Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – £49.00 for 25 g



Celebrate summer with the GUERLAIN Terracotta Sahara Jewel – Sun Light Duo Bronzing Powder, a collectable compact bronzing powder in a precious metal case.

Engraved with the Terracotta signature, the luxurious and limited edition Sahara Jewel case can be reused as a keepsake box. Inside, the iconic Terracotta bronzer is intertwined with a pink blush and a golden highlighting hue, designed to naturally enhance the complexion with healthy colour.

A covetable beauty item, the Sahara Jewel will transform your summer beauty routine, ensuring your complexion is glowing and your beauty stash is enviable.

Mix all three shades together to create a healthy, sun-kissed effect.

Both Terracotta editions are gorgeous and I would like to have them both in my collection. For now I’ll hurry to get the Sahara Jewel and wait for Les Palmiers edition to touch down in London. 🙂

This powder will definitely be a nice edition to my Guerlain collection. I also have last year’s edition of Guerlain Terracotta Chic Tropic (review, swatches).

Are you a Guerlain fan and collector as well? 🙂 This year, I must admit it has been pretty hard so far keeping up with Guerlain. The brand already released a few new versions of their Terracotta powder. A permanent edition is Terracotta Light range ( review, swatches) while a new limited edition is Terracotta Route des Iles which is available now.

