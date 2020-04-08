Hello lovelies!

The new YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks are available in 8 shades with a hydrating, medium coverage and a new glitter star core for high shine and sophisticated sparkle. Thanks to Escentual I received the shades No.8 Rock’n Red and No.10 Pink Bass which I’ve been wearing for the past two weeks.

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Pink Bass & Rock’N Red Review

Key Ingredients:

Shea Butter: Contains vitamins A and E which soothe and moisturize skin, leaving lips soft and nurtured.

Candellila Resin: Forms a thin, protective layer to help lock in moisture and magnify color and shine.

Apricot Kernel Oil: Natural emollient that helps soften lips without feeling greasy and provides uniform payoff and perfect, glide-on application.

This lipstick-meets-balm gives a subtle, wearable shimmer without the look of loose glitter on the lips. The formula features a star-shaped core packed with pearls for iridescent shine while the outer shell dresses your lips in nurturing, luscious color.

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Pink Bass & Rock’N Red Shade by Shade Review

YSL Pink Bass (10) Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipstick ($38.00 / £25.50 for 0.12 oz.) is a dirty, muted rose with slightly warm undertones and a luminous sheen with small glittery particles. It has a medium coverage gliding easily and fairly evenly across the lips.

The star-shaped core offers a faint amount of pearl and glitter that results in a luminous finish. I see it more as a light creamy lipstick with a smooth and balmy texture that is a thin and very lightweight.

The color is vibrant, very summery like and the formula didn’t settle into my lip lines. On the contrary, it gives lips a fuller effect and a juicy and luminous finish.

It turned to a semi-opaque coverage in two layers and lasted well on me for about 4 hours. While it was hydrating and quite emollient, towards the end when the color faded the fine glitter remained on the lips.

This was for me the only downsize of this lipstick as I didn’t want to see the fine glitter remaining on my lips till the end. At this point I would either reapply the lipstick, remove it completely or just swipe a thin layer of a transparent of colorful gloss.

YSL Rock’N Red (8) Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipstick ($38.00 / £25.50 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep cherry red with cool undertones and fine shimmer with a luminous finish. It had semi opaque pigmentation buildable in two layers.

The texture was creamy, balmy and felt quite hydrating and emollient during the wear. It glided easily and evenly across the lips without settling into my lip lines. I love the juicy and luminous effect it gives to my lips thanks to the fine shimmer that spreads evenly with the color.

Lips appear fuller and plumped so I’m definitely recommending YSL Rock’n Shine lipsticks to anyone, especially those with dried or mature lips. It will just revive your lips and make them look more healthy and plumped.

In terms of long lasting, I got close to four and a half hours wear while it felt hydrating throughout the wear. Just like with the other shade, the fine shimmer remained behind on my lips when the color wore off.

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Pink Bass & Rock’N Red Swatches

Here you have swatches of both shades in a single layer. The fine glitter it does show up more on the lips than when swatched on my arm.

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Review Pigmentation 9

Texture 9.5

Longevity 8.5

Packaging 10

Application 10 9.4 Average Score