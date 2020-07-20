Gucci Ruby Firelight Matte Lipstick Review

Hello beauties!

If you are a regular you’ll be surprised to know that I bought a shade like Gucci Ruby Firelight Matte Lipstick. Actually I bought two shades that are out of my comfort zone because I wanted to try something different. I thought that you, my visitors deserve to see something else apart from the eternal pink and fuchsia shades.

U.S. / UK – Now at Gucci Beauty, Sephora, SAKS, Harrods, Selfridges

Gucci Ruby Fireflight Matte Lipstick Review

So even though this shade doesn’t reflect my personality, I still wanted to try it out. OK… I admit it looked a bit different in the promo images and I thought it will be more like a peachy nude. I still don’t regret my purchase because the quality of this lipstick is top and I really mean that. Indeed is not my kind of shade and I’ll be lying if I tell you that’s my go to Summer shade.

I will be wearing it from time to time, whenever I want a different lip color that my bright pink signature lips. Keep your eyes on the blog for the upcoming review of another Gucci Lipstick in a deeper shade. No, is not a pink, I promise! 🙂

Gucci Beauty Ruby Firelight (305) ($42.00 / £34.00 for 0.12 oz) is a medium, muted brick kinda of shade with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. The shade is part of the permanent range so you can find it available at any Gucci retailer.

It has a luxurious gold lipstick case which snaps shut. I played with both shades at the same time and I replaced the lipstick cap by mistake, between them.

The color is intense, almost fully opaque in a single layer. It’s the kind of shade that warms up any complexion so if you like a warm undertone lipstick, go for this one. The texture is extremely smooth, velvety and soft and glides effortlessly across the lips. It has a soft matte finish in the beginning but turns more matte throughout the wear. The application went perfectly as the lipstick glided evenly without emphasizing my natural lip texture.

Throughout the wear I didn’t have any drying sensation or sensing any lack of moisture. I do want to mention that after 2 hours wear I noticed my lip lines were more emphasized. The formula is slightly scented but it doesn’t linger on the lips too much after it’s applied.

I got around 5 hours wear with this lipstick, without leaving a stain behind.

This color could work very well on medium and darker skin tones. Thanks to its warm undertones I don’t think it complements my skin that well. I just prefer blue or cool undertones for a lipstick to be honest. It’s a beautiful color nonetheless and the formula and texture are exquisite. It feels incredibly lightweight on the lips even though we are talking about a matte lipstick here. It has such a creamy and velvety texture that is a pleasure to wear.

Gucci Ruby Fireflight Matte Lipstick Lip Swatches

Here are some close-up photos of Gucci Ruby Firelight Matte Lipstick Lip Swatches. I posted a LIVE SWATCH on this Instagram video so make sure to swipe left.

It really is a pigmented shade and you can see how it performs in a single layer. The color is intense and has a very natural sheen in the beginning that sets matte throughout the wear.

When I’m wearing this shade I’m also thinking of Hermes Rouge Casaque Matte Lipstick (review, lip swatches) which is a brighter shade. Again, not my speed but is good to choose a different shade than pink and nudes for a change. At least in Summer when I feel the need to experiment more with colors.

Gucci Ruby Firelight Matte Lipstick Look

I wouldn’t call this a makeup look since I’m wearing only this Gucci Ruby Firelight Matte Lipstick. I have no makeup on my face, just skincare and my go-to Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients).

This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish. It’s is available in 2 combinations for both normal to dry and normal to combo/ oily. In the Summer I tend to wear as less foundation as possible and this moisturizer is a must for me. I wore it everyday since last Summer and when we go in holidays at the sea my boyfriend uses it as well for SPF purposes as he doesn’t want a red nose or his skin peeling off.