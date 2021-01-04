Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation for Spring 2021 – Available Now

Hello lovelies!

Starting the year with a new range from Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation which launched two days ago. It seems that a lot of luxury brands decided to open up 2021 with a new foundation. Which one will you pick?

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 2 January 2021 exclusively at Harrods | later on at other retailers like SEPHORA, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation

Fusing hydration and coverage to perfection, Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation caters to your complexion’s every need. The fruits of 30 years’ worth of expertise, the formula delivers all-day moisture and minimises the appearance of pores and imperfections, all while veiling your visage in a beautiful glow.

Let’s check out the swatches for all the 30 shades on different skin colors.

I don’t know if I’m going to buy this foundation to review because I’m trying to finish some of my current foundations before they expire. I really wanna go through a lot of products in 2021, hit pan and finish some of them, especially lip pencils, lipsticks and foundations.