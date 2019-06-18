Home Beauty Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection
Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

June 18, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Even though I made a New Instagram account (@ChicprofileOfficial) I didn’t want to post Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection on there. The news has spread on social media since a few days ago but I wanted to take my time before posting to make sure there are no strikes, reports or complaints. Well, even before they weren’t until I got to post and then you all know what happened. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 August 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Collection

Take the city by storm and revel in it. Lead a fast-paced life and thrive. This Fall, Peter Philips paints the portrait of a visionary woman with his new Power Look collection.

Definitely set in an urban background with its raw palette electrified with the arty colours of the city’s neon lights. A season fueled by the cultural frenzy of the modern metropolis.

“An urban woman who manages her career and intellectual life. A strong woman who plays with makeup without losing credibility,” – Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Make-up

RELATED: DIOR Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Review

Honestly I don’t want to talk about this collection to much, I’d rather see it in person. The new Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes are not really something I’d go for as the colors are not among my favorites.

What I like and I would consider giving it a try is that pink color of Dior Rouge Graphist Write It. I’ve already seen a swatch on Instagram posted by someone weeks ago so I’m happy Dior is not fussing about this.

Dior blush looks appealing to me and obviously the Diorskin Nude new versions. What do you think about the eye makeup lovelies? Bold, daring and quite extreme. 🙂

Dior Nail Lacquers will be available in four shades:

  • No.881 9AM
  • No.807 12AM
  • No.828 4PM
  • No.502 Rush Hour

RELATED: DIOR Backstage Glow Face Palette Review

Enjoy more photos…

RELATED: DIOR Terra 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette Review

