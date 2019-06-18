Home Beauty Get Perfect Eyebrows with Shu Uemura Best Brow Products
Get Perfect Eyebrows with Shu Uemura Best Brow Products

June 18, 2019

Hello pretties!

It’s really a shame that Shu Uemura has disappeared in some countries as they are No.1 most popular brand in Asia when it comes to eyebrows. Actually you can still find pieces of Shu Uemura skincare items here and there on some online websites but the makeup is completely vanished and it’s such a shame. Embrace Shu Uemura’s #browpower trend now and choose your favorite tool. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Shu Uemura

Shu Uemuera Best Brow Products

Eyebrow Pencil – $26.00

This unique eyebrow pencil has been beloved for over 25 years. This eyebrow pencil has an oil activated formula: color only shows with natural oil that is on the eyebrow. This unique formula consists of a mix of powder, wax, and small amounts of semi-solid oil, a winning combination that delivers the perfect hardness for ultimate precision with a powdery texture that works well with foundation upon application. The result is a natural and defined brow look. Smudge-proof and long-lasting.

Now the new hard formula prepares two firmness levels. Hard 9 is the most rigid core and suitable for drawing thin lines while Hard 6 is a softer material and suitable for drawing thick and soft lines.

  • 01 Sound Black
  • 02 Seal Brown
  • 03 Brown
  • 05 Stone Gray
  • 08 Tea Beige
  • 09 Oak Brown
  • 11 Warm Taupe
  • Burgundy
  • Walnut Brown

Pre-Shaped Brow Pencil – $41.00

First pre-shaped naginata brow pencil in shu uemura. Easy and soft, yet precise and defined. the beautiful smooth texture allows for easy drawing and with a pre-set sharpener precision that comes naturally.

The convenient spoolie brush tip also helps blending for a beautiful, perfectly finished brow look. Comes with a built-in sharpener to maintain a precise application. Brow:sword has a sustainable design and can be refilled by purchasing a new cartridge, while keeping the pen applicator.

  • Brown
  • Seal Brown
  • Warm Taupe
  • Walnut Brown
  • Stone Gray
  • Oak Brown
  • Acorn

Eyebrow Manicure – $23.00

Shu Uemura’s beloved eyebrow manicure is upgraded with an innovative brush specialized for brow application. The brush is designed to easily match any shape and catch any length of eyebrow. For natural eyebrow color, eyebrow manicure lets you color brow hair directly with a unique double-sided brush with shorter bristles for application and longer bristles for blending.

  • Ash Brown
  • Honey Glaze
  • Tea Beige
  • Palm Beige

Color Brow Hair – $29.00 (On Sale for $23.20)

Pop of colour on brows and lashes to make your look stand out. Vibrant and striking colours wake eyes up to a boundary of expressions. Brand-new unique applicator enables carefree applications on both your brow and lashes to maximize your colour impact.

  • Spice-Up Pink
  • Sky-High Blue
  • Babelicious Purple

  • Crashed Orange

Brow Palette – $49.00

Easy and handy palette designed for beginners in brow grooming. 2 pre-selected matte shades that have a comfortable and smooth texture for easy application and blending. Comes with pre-set applicators for precision.

  • Seal Brown / Stone Gray
  • Walnut Brown / Acorn

