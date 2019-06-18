Hello pretties!

It’s really a shame that Shu Uemura has disappeared in some countries as they are No.1 most popular brand in Asia when it comes to eyebrows. Actually you can still find pieces of Shu Uemura skincare items here and there on some online websites but the makeup is completely vanished and it’s such a shame. Embrace Shu Uemura’s #browpower trend now and choose your favorite tool. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Shu Uemura

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Shu Uemuera Best Brow Products

This unique eyebrow pencil has been beloved for over 25 years. This eyebrow pencil has an oil activated formula: color only shows with natural oil that is on the eyebrow. This unique formula consists of a mix of powder, wax, and small amounts of semi-solid oil, a winning combination that delivers the perfect hardness for ultimate precision with a powdery texture that works well with foundation upon application. The result is a natural and defined brow look. Smudge-proof and long-lasting.

Now the new hard formula prepares two firmness levels. Hard 9 is the most rigid core and suitable for drawing thin lines while Hard 6 is a softer material and suitable for drawing thick and soft lines.

01 Sound Black

02 Seal Brown

03 Brown

05 Stone Gray

08 Tea Beige

09 Oak Brown

11 Warm Taupe

Burgundy

Walnut Brown

First pre-shaped naginata brow pencil in shu uemura. Easy and soft, yet precise and defined. the beautiful smooth texture allows for easy drawing and with a pre-set sharpener precision that comes naturally.

The convenient spoolie brush tip also helps blending for a beautiful, perfectly finished brow look. Comes with a built-in sharpener to maintain a precise application. Brow:sword has a sustainable design and can be refilled by purchasing a new cartridge, while keeping the pen applicator.

Brown

Seal Brown

Warm Taupe

Walnut Brown

Stone Gray

Oak Brown

Acorn

Shu Uemura’s beloved eyebrow manicure is upgraded with an innovative brush specialized for brow application. The brush is designed to easily match any shape and catch any length of eyebrow. For natural eyebrow color, eyebrow manicure lets you color brow hair directly with a unique double-sided brush with shorter bristles for application and longer bristles for blending.

Ash Brown

Honey Glaze

Tea Beige

Palm Beige

Pop of colour on brows and lashes to make your look stand out. Vibrant and striking colours wake eyes up to a boundary of expressions. Brand-new unique applicator enables carefree applications on both your brow and lashes to maximize your colour impact.

Spice-Up Pink

Sky-High Blue

Babelicious Purple

Crashed Orange

Easy and handy palette designed for beginners in brow grooming. 2 pre-selected matte shades that have a comfortable and smooth texture for easy application and blending. Comes with pre-set applicators for precision.

Seal Brown / Stone Gray

Walnut Brown / Acorn

RELATED: Shu Uemura Unlimited Lasting Fluid Foundation