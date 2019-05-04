Hello beauties!

Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Collection launched a while ago and the only product that I purchased was Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette. To be honest this collection didn’t appeal to me from the beginning as I saw it more as a Fall makeup collection with earthy and brown shades rather than the vivid colors that I’d wear for Summer.

To me the new Dior Coral Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush (review, swatches) is more appealing as a Summer shade rather than anything from Dior Summer 2019 collection actually. But everyone to their own taste I guess and there’s nothing wrong with that. 🙂

Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette Review

Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette ($63.00 / £49.00 for 0.24 oz.) is one of the two new, limited edition palettes from Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Collection. I bought only this palette, but they are both featuring five warm-toned neutrals with a shimmer finish.

This palette has a good quality overall, especially if you are into shimmery finish shades. The only eyeshadow that I did find so flattering was the third one, the dark brown. It’s a good combination of earthy tones but since everything is shimmery I would personally need some matte shades as well to work as transition shades.

Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9.5

Longevity 8.5

Application 10

Product 9.5 9.4 Average Score Average Score

Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Terra #1 is a medium brown with warm undertones and a peachy-gold shimmer and metallic sheen. It had semi-opaque pigmentation in a single layer which can be easily intensified if you apply it wet or over an eyeshadow primer. The texture was soft but felt a bit dry even though it applied smoothly on me. It blended easily and adhered well onto the skin without any fall out. I had around eight hours wear.

Terra #2 is a bright, pale peach with soft, warm undertones and a golden shimmer. It had semi-opaque pigmentation in a single layer but adhered very well onto the skin without any fall out. It has a firm consistency which blended easily and evenly across the skin. It took me to eight hours wear before starting to fade.

Terra #3 is a deep, dark brown with slightly warm undertones and a pearly finish. The pigmentation wasn’t that great as I would have expected a better color payoff from a dark brown like this. That’s why I was saying in the beginning that for me this was the last favorite shade of this palette.

The color was easily buildable to almost an opaque coverage in two layers and I was pleased to see it adhered well onto my lid. It had a smooth, soft consistency that wasn’t too powdery. In terms of wear I got a little over eight hours before it started to fade on me.

Terra #4 is a deep bronze-copper with slightly warm undertones and a metallic sheen. It had a great pigmentation, being almost fully opaque in one layer. The texture was soft and smooth, without being powdery at well. It applied evenly on my skin and blended easily without any fall out during the application. This shade was more metallic and no shimmering compared to the first two shades. It wore on me for eight hours and a half.

Terra #5 is a light golden bronze with peachy undertones and a lot of gold shimmer. It was slightly sheer in one layer and easily buildable to a semi-opaque coverage in two layers. It has an intense sparkle to it so it’s not only the center color of this palette but definitely a festive one.

It is the kind of color that will give you that pop of sparkle and brighten up your makeup. It gave me slightly fall-out during the eight hours wear. The formula is soft with a smooth consistency that applied and blended easily.

Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

These swatches of Dior Terra (786) Eyeshadow Palette were taken on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base applied. I swatched each shade in a single layer so you can see the true pigmentation and color payoff.

Each shade will look more intense and the finish will be more sparkly if you apply it over an eyeshadow primer.